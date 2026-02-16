Guy Fieri Was Sweating After One Bite Of This Spicy Houston Burger
Guy Fieri probably has a fairly high tolerance when it comes to spices. After all, he makes a living off trying new foods, many of which are quite hot in nature. However, when it came to his meeting with the Firehouse Burger at Lankford's Grocery & Market in Houston, Texas, the sandwich took him by surprise after the first bite. In an episode of Food Network's "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives with Guy Fieri," Fieri was seen giving the burger, which featured serrano, jalapeño, and habanero peppers, a try.
"My mouth is like, literally on fire," he declared in the episode (via YouTube). The celebrity chef joked that he almost bit off his tongue because it went "completely numb" in the process. According to Fieri, the sauce used on the Firehouse Burger seemed flammable. "You could take that sauce and put that on raw children. It would cook it," he jested. Still, despite the intense heat of the sandwich, Fieri was ultimately a fan.
At Lankford's, the Firehouse Burger currently costs $12.25 and, in addition to a trio of spicy peppers, includes a half-pound patty, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions on a brioche bun. However, its fiery trifecta seems to have changed. While Fieri's sandwich had serrano with jalapeño and habanero peppers, the website description now lists cayenne in its place — specifically cayenne butter.
Getting to know Lankford Grocery and its menu
Lankford's started as a mom-and-pop shop in 1937 with owners Aubrey and Nona Lankford, and eventually, after their daughter and her husband took over, it became a full-service restaurant. Nowadays, it's known for its over-the-top burgers — hence why it's also known as Lankford's Burgers — which are crowned with everything from sausage to Fritos to chili to fried eggs and even mac and cheese.
The joint also has sandwiches, salads, and appetizers like "Chicken Cracklins" and fried green tomatoes on its menu. A selection of breakfast foods is also included for the morning hours. There's certainly something for everyone when it comes to burgers at Lankford's, and, for fans of spicy foods, Guy Fieri's reaction to its Firehouse Burger should be reason enough to visit.
There was no way that the celebrity chef was keeping this meal off "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," and it's no wonder that Houston is drooling over this unique burger. But if you can't make the trip, perhaps adding this spicy addition to one of your favorite burger recipes will suffice.