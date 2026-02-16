Guy Fieri Was Sweating After One Bite Of This Spicy Houston Burger

Guy Fieri probably has a fairly high tolerance when it comes to spices. After all, he makes a living off trying new foods, many of which are quite hot in nature. However, when it came to his meeting with the Firehouse Burger at Lankford's Grocery & Market in Houston, Texas, the sandwich took him by surprise after the first bite. In an episode of Food Network's "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives with Guy Fieri," Fieri was seen giving the burger, which featured serrano, jalapeño, and habanero peppers, a try.

"My mouth is like, literally on fire," he declared in the episode (via YouTube). The celebrity chef joked that he almost bit off his tongue because it went "completely numb" in the process. According to Fieri, the sauce used on the Firehouse Burger seemed flammable. "You could take that sauce and put that on raw children. It would cook it," he jested. Still, despite the intense heat of the sandwich, Fieri was ultimately a fan.

At Lankford's, the Firehouse Burger currently costs $12.25 and, in addition to a trio of spicy peppers, includes a half-pound patty, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions on a brioche bun. However, its fiery trifecta seems to have changed. While Fieri's sandwich had serrano with jalapeño and habanero peppers, the website description now lists cayenne in its place — specifically cayenne butter.