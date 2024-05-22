Give Your Beef Burgers Bolder Flavor With One Spicy Mix-In

When warmer weather rolls in, grillmaster gourmands have burgers on the brain. To up your burger game this season, blend Mexican chorizo with beef to create more flavorful burgers with some American Southwest culinary flair. If you've never worked with it before, chorizo is a type of heavily-seasoned pork sausage. Not to be confused with Spanish chorizo, which is hard and cured, Mexican chorizo is fresh, ground, and sold raw, toting a trademark bright red hue from the spicy red pepper that's blended in.

On its own, Mexican chorizo doesn't form very structurally-sound burger patties. But blending this flavorful sausage with ground beef brings all the crave-able savory flavor that chorizo fans love while maintaining the structural integrity for flip-able, grill-able, smash-able burgers with body. Simply mix the two meats together and shape them into spicy-savory patties. Fresh chorizo can be found in specialty Latin grocery shops as well as in many grocery stores beside other refrigerated meats.

It's often packaged by the pound like other ground raw meats, or sold shaped into sausage links. To complement chorizo's lush fattiness, opt for a leaner ground beef, ideally one with 10% fat. The golden ratio for flavorful chorizo burgers with just the right amount of boldness is 2 parts ground beef to 1 part chorizo. Or, if you prefer a more chorizo-forward flavor, use equal parts ground beef and chorizo in a 1:1 ratio. From there, simply grill your burgers as you normally would.