9 Essential Tex-Mex Dishes You Need To Try At Least Once

Ah, Tex-Mex, one of the world's great cuisines. It's hard to call it a fusion, though, because it's mostly just Mexican food that has been adapted over the years in the U.S. rather than a mash-up between the two cuisines. In fact, it can be tricky to figure out what makes Tex-Mex different from Mexican food. For the most part, the former developed on both sides of the U.S./Mexico border, and the main differences involve specific ingredients rather than specific dishes.

For example, Mexican cuisine rarely calls for yellow cheddar cheese, while multiple Tex-Mex dishes revolve around it. It's worth noting that there are plenty of Mexican dishes that are not part of Tex-Mex cuisine. Mexico is a diverse country with diverse regional cuisines, and many of the dishes there are not prevalent in the Tex-Mex joints of Tucson and Laredo. For a more thorough rundown, here is a guide to eight regional Mexican cuisines.

Although it can be difficult to find Tex-Mex dishes that aren't just copies of Mexican recipes, there are certain ones that have their own unique histories. From chili con carne to nachos, here are some of the dishes that can truly be called Tex-Mex originals.