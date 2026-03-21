10 Ways To Make Chicken Fried Steak Even Tastier

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If you're lucky enough to know what chicken fried steak is (also known as country fried steak), you'll know just how satisfying and delicious this dish can be. For those who don't, this Southern classic is not made with chicken as the name suggests. It's actually beef steaks that are battered and fried, like Southern fried chicken typically is. Once fried until golden brown and crispy, it's then drenched in some creamy gravy that finishes off the meal perfectly. It's certainly not a light meal, but it's the perfect thing to have when you're hungry and need a comforting meal that's going to rise to the occasion.

Now, if you're not living in the South, you probably can't find a good chicken fried steak easily. Thankfully, it's very doable to make at home, especially with a few handy tips to make ultimate chicken fried steak. As a culinary-trained recipe developer, I've made chicken fried steak for numerous fussy clients. Everybody has a preference for how thick they want the batter to be, what seasoning it should have, and what gravy should look like. Through these experiences, I've learnt a thing or two about how to take this dish to the next level. Here are some ways to make chicken fried steak even tastier.