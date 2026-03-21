10 Ways To Make Chicken Fried Steak Even Tastier
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If you're lucky enough to know what chicken fried steak is (also known as country fried steak), you'll know just how satisfying and delicious this dish can be. For those who don't, this Southern classic is not made with chicken as the name suggests. It's actually beef steaks that are battered and fried, like Southern fried chicken typically is. Once fried until golden brown and crispy, it's then drenched in some creamy gravy that finishes off the meal perfectly. It's certainly not a light meal, but it's the perfect thing to have when you're hungry and need a comforting meal that's going to rise to the occasion.
Now, if you're not living in the South, you probably can't find a good chicken fried steak easily. Thankfully, it's very doable to make at home, especially with a few handy tips to make ultimate chicken fried steak. As a culinary-trained recipe developer, I've made chicken fried steak for numerous fussy clients. Everybody has a preference for how thick they want the batter to be, what seasoning it should have, and what gravy should look like. Through these experiences, I've learnt a thing or two about how to take this dish to the next level. Here are some ways to make chicken fried steak even tastier.
Play with different creamy sauces
A traditional chicken fried steak is made with a white gravy that's usually (though not always) made with butter, seasoned flour you used in the batter, more seasonings, and some chicken stock. This makes a creamy, rich sauce that complements the steaks beautifully. Still, you don't have to only stick to tradition. There are so many other delicious sauces that would work well with chicken fried steak, and using a luscious and flavor-packed sauce of any kind can make the chicken fried steak even tastier.
I like to stick to the white or creamy realm of sauces — so it still feels like a classic chicken fried steak — but with some extra zing. One sauce that pairs really well is a white wine cream sauce. It's similar enough to white gravy, but the addition of white wine, garlic, perhaps a little Dijon mustard, and some dried tarragon can really take the sauce to new heights. Plus, the wine component helps to cut through the richness, resulting in a more balanced bite. Another great option to use is peppercorn sauce. It's creamy and velvety, but it has just a bit more to it because of the peppercorns. Just like wine, peppercorns have a zingy kick to them, which helps cut through the fatty sauce. Trust me, it will make the whole meal incredibly moreish.
Double fry your steaks
Chicken fried steak always has the risk of getting soggy if you leave it in the gravy for too long. And while some love the journey from crunch to softness, others like to keep their steaks as crisp as possible. There are several obvious ways how to preserve the integrity, like asking for the gravy on the side, or only pouring it as soon as you're ready to eat. However, I've found that double frying the steaks makes the crunchiest batter. Double frying takes a bit longer, but it ensures a thick, crunchy batter that won't go soggy easily. In my experience, when I double fry my steaks, they don't get soggy even if they've been sitting for a while with the gravy poured over them.
Double frying isn't as complicated as it sounds. It is simply repeating the process one more time after you've fried the steaks. You'll dip the steaks back into the batter again after frying. Don't take any shortcuts, so if you've used both dry and wet batter (which I recommend you do), then once again dunk it in both, making sure to shake off any excess liquid or flour, and then fry it once more. You'll end up with a perfectly craggy, brown crust which will be a textural delight.
Spice up the batter
To prevent having a bland chicken fried steak, you should always season every part of the recipe. This means seasoning the steaks, seasoning the batter, and then seasoning the gravy. This way each bite will taste great. Now, the spices you use can make the batter even tastier. As a lover of spicy food, I use this opportunity to add chile powder or cayenne pepper to the flour. This minor addition transforms the dish, giving it even more character. You can use any spicy seasoning you prefer, adjusting the heat level whether you like mild or very hot.
Spicing up the batter doesn't have to involve peppers or chile of any kind if that's not your thing. You can also use your favorite chicken seasoning or spice mix, or make your own tasty spice blend. Everything from ground cumin, coriander, paprika, garlic powder, and onion powder would infuse a lot of flavor into the batter and improve the overall taste. Remember to use the same spices in the gravy to tie everything together.
Use chips as the crumb
Another way to make the batter extra yummy (and extra crispy) is by using chips. This isn't a novel idea. Many recipes use crushed chips instead of bread crumbs for deep frying, and the swap is popular for a reason. Chips are already seasoned and flavorful, and when crushed into fine pieces, they can easily stick to steaks, creating an even coating. Use chips as a dry batter instead of flour, and you might never look back. It's also a nifty way to use up a packet of opened, stale chips, which is always a bonus.
The best part is that you can use any chips you love. I've tried it with Doritos and a packet of Lay's chips, and both have come out beautifully. Plus, if you use a spicy chip, or a flavor that you love, it will infuse so much of that flavor into your steaks. Many people go wrong by not crushing the chips into a fine, powder-like consistency. This will cause parts to come off or not to stick properly. The other thing to keep in mind is not to over dredge the steaks with wet batter. Chips need just enough liquid to absorb and form a coat. Also, immediately start frying them so that the crumb doesn't get too soggy before the steaks hit hot oil.
Try using rice flour instead
You may be surprised to learn that wheat flour, or all-purpose flour, isn't always the best type to use when deep frying something. In fact, rice flour can make an even crispier, lighter, and less soggy coating for your dish. Rice flour is already used in other popular fried foods like Korean fried chicken, or Taiwanese popcorn chicken, so you can easily assume it will work just as well in a chicken fried steak recipe. The properties of rice flour mean that it doesn't absorb as much oil as wheat flour does, while still creating a golden, airy, and crispy coating. I've found that it also tends to stay crispy for longer. So, do you need any more convincing?
You can usually find rice flour at any large supermarket chain, but if not, you'll definitely find it on the shelves of most Asian grocery stores. You don't need to know any fancy tricks to use it, just use it exactly how you would use wheat flour and experience it for yourself. You might find that rice flour offers you a superior crunch. Just remember to season it!
Make chicken fried steak nuggets instead
We already know that chicken nuggets are top tier, so it would logically follow that chicken fried steak nuggets would be glorious too. There's something about making things in a bite-sized form that makes them even more satisfying to eat. I can attest to the fact that this couldn't be truer for chicken fried steak, especially since making smaller nuggets means more surface area for crispy batter, which means more crispier bites. What could be better?
It's a really simple thing to do, and you can still buy the normal beef steak you usually would. I recommend pounding the steak to tenderize it, whether you're keeping it whole or making nuggets. This way, you won't have to worry about tough meat once you cook it. Then, using a sharp knife, cut the steaks into little bite-sized pieces, about 2 to 3 inches each. Coat them in seasoned batter and fry them until golden. You can serve the gravy as a nugget dipping sauce to keep the fun going or simply pour it over and enjoy!
Turn it into a burger
Since it's your own kitchen, you get to make the rules. That means you don't need to stick to tradition. Instead, play with the concept of chicken fried steak in a way that's delicious to you. One way to do so is by turning the meal into a burger. It makes perfect sense if you think about it. You'll have a crispy fried piece of meat, a creamy sauce, and then you just add the bun, some pickles, caramelized onions, mustard, or whatever else you might like to have in your burger. It will mimic a chicken sandwich in a sense but still have the flavor and feel of a classic chicken fried steak.
Of course, you can use a different sauce to give it more of a burger feel — consider using a mushroom sauce, blue cheese sauce, or even skip the creamy sauces altogether and go straight to barbecue sauce. Alternatively, whip up a homemade Big Mac sauce by mixing together ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, chopped pickles, minced onions, salt, pepper, ground paprika, onion powder, and garlic powder. Smear this on your chicken fried steak, sandwich everything between fresh bread bun slices, and you may have a crispy steak burger that can rival any of your fast food favorites.
Use truffles in the gravy
Chicken fried steak is a humble dish, but that doesn't mean you can't fancy it up and make it extra special. Using a small addition of truffles can make this Southern classic taste like a gourmet meal. Truffles are a flavor bomb, and they add a whole lot of complexity to any meal they're added to. As they're earthy, musky, and deliver an amazingly deep umami kick, they work great in creamy sauces, similar to mushrooms, so they'd make a great addition to your classic white gravy. While they are quite pricey, you'd only need a couple of shavings to elevate that gravy into something restaurant-worthy.
For anyone who would love to add truffles into their gravy but find it too expensive — or perhaps they're out of season — using a splash of truffle-flavored oil will be a close second. It has all the truffle flavor you want, but it's much more accessible. You can use it to make your homemade truffle aioli, which could be that slightly different, but equally creamy sauce to use in a chicken fried steak instead of gravy. It's velvety like mayonnaise, but with upgraded savory flavor.
Top it with hot honey
Chicken fried steak is meaty, creamy, and salty, which can be just what you're craving on certain occasions. However, on the days when I want something a little different, I like to have chicken fried steak with some hot honey. If, like me, you like a bit of sweetness in your food, you're sure to love this combination. A bit of spicy sweetness can do wonders to cut through all the fattiness and saltiness to make the whole meal taste more balanced. Plus, a sweet sauce on something deep fried is a pretty classic combo in itself, so it's not too wild to do the same with chicken fried steak.
I recommend using hot honey instead of gravy if this is the route you're going for. In my opinion, hot honey clashes with that creamy gravy, and it won't be very appetizing. So, if you feel like having a crispy, golden chicken fried steak, but don't feel like having a heavy meal, switching the gravy for hot honey might be the perfect solution. You can easily make your own hot honey, but if you're looking for a quick fix, get a jar of hot honey online.
Add some MSG to the flour
MSG has something of an unfair reputation, when it's actually a really wonderful ingredient. If you still think it's bad for you, it's time to put the biggest misconception about MSG to rest. MSG, an acronym for monosodium glutamate, is a powerful flavor enhancer that would absolutely make your chicken fried steak tastier. It's well known in different Asian cuisines, but it's also a common flavor enhancer in some of your favorite snacks. Many people don't know that it's a naturally occurring compound that delivers umami flavor. I have used it in many ways and can guarantee it will take your chicken fried steak to the next level. I always keep a packet of Ajinomoto MSG in my pantry for this very purpose.
The handy thing about MSG is that it comes in a powder form, and it can easily be added into the flour and combined with other ingredients and seasonings. Mix it with dry ingredients and use it in the batter and the gravy. Just a pinch of it will make a difference.