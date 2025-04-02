How To Make Your White Wine Sauce Creamy Without Curdling

There are many ways to use white wine in your cooking, but creating a simple sauce has got to be one of the timeless classics. It builds dreamy pasta dishes and pairs incredibly with chicken, especially when you're opting for the creamy version. This type of sauce does require some finesse, though, as it can quickly become chunky and separated. To master the best technique, Tasting Table spoke exclusively to chef Matthew Stowe of Joey Restaurants, who is opening a new location, Joey Valley Fair, in Santa Clara, California, in April 2025. We asked him the best way to prevent creamy white wine sauce from curdling and how to keep it as smooth as can be.

"I would actually add [white wine] at the beginning, [in] a roux or a beurre manie," he said. There's a simple difference between a beurre manie and a roux, but in this case, you're working with the same two ingredients. "So basically flour and butter," Stowe said, "a small amount, and that'll help thicken it and keep it smooth and it won't curdle."

He notes that curdling is usually caused by over-reducing the cream, which is normally done in an attempt to thicken the sauce — that's why the addition of a roux can be a better path to thicker sauce. That said, Stowe admits to generally staying away from roux-based sauces. "They could be quite heavy," he says, "and a lot of times they kind of dilute flavor."