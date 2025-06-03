Don't Throw Out Stale Potato Chips — Do This Instead

Stale potato chips might seem like a waste at first glance. They're chewy and simply not satisfying without their signature crunch. Just because you might not want to eat them as a side doesn't mean they have to go to waste. Stale potato chips can act as a key ingredient in a wide array of recipes when you use them as a substitute for breadcrumbs. No matter what flavor you have on hand (though Tasting Table has ranked 20 of Lay's potato chip flavors), it will likely work in one of your favorite dishes.

Breadcrumbs are often used to coat foods before they are fried. Think about mozzarella sticks, chicken tenders, crispy fish, and more. You can easily use potato chips in this way, but you can also use them as a binder or topping. Meatballs often call for breadcrumbs to help them stick together. Fortunately, potato chips are an excellent option for this, too. Don't hesitate to sprinkle the crushed chips over a casserole or an overly sweet dessert either for a little extra texture and saltiness, too.