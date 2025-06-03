Don't Throw Out Stale Potato Chips — Do This Instead
Stale potato chips might seem like a waste at first glance. They're chewy and simply not satisfying without their signature crunch. Just because you might not want to eat them as a side doesn't mean they have to go to waste. Stale potato chips can act as a key ingredient in a wide array of recipes when you use them as a substitute for breadcrumbs. No matter what flavor you have on hand (though Tasting Table has ranked 20 of Lay's potato chip flavors), it will likely work in one of your favorite dishes.
Breadcrumbs are often used to coat foods before they are fried. Think about mozzarella sticks, chicken tenders, crispy fish, and more. You can easily use potato chips in this way, but you can also use them as a binder or topping. Meatballs often call for breadcrumbs to help them stick together. Fortunately, potato chips are an excellent option for this, too. Don't hesitate to sprinkle the crushed chips over a casserole or an overly sweet dessert either for a little extra texture and saltiness, too.
The benefits of using potato chips instead of breadcrumbs
One of the biggest benefits of using potato chips for breadcrumbs is that they already have so much flavor. No extra spices or flavorings are needed, such as Italian seasonings with breadcrumbs for Italian meatballs. While breadcrumbs typically need more flavor added, you can simply crush and add potato chips. Even plain potato chips have plenty of salt to help season the dish.
Potato chips are already crispy and light, which is helpful in sticking them onto foods as a breading. The texture absorbs an egg mixture or other dredging ingredients that help the crushed chips stick to the food. But to avoid making overly oily breaded food, try to avoid dredging the food too much. If the potato chips become too wet, the amount of oil needed to re-crisp them by evaporating the remaining water will cause the chips to be too oily. So, the next time you find a forgotten bag of potato chips in the pantry, don't toss them right away. Instead, think through how you can use them. From inside meatballs and on the outside of chicken breast to sprinkled on top of casseroles and even chocolate chip cookies, potato chips could be the salty flavor kick your dishes need.