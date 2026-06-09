8 Discontinued Jack Daniel's Bottles That Deserve A Comeback

Jack Daniel's Black Label is such a widely available, ultra-affordable, very accessible, intro-level sort of bottle that it's easy to forget that Jack Daniel's actually rewrote the rules to claim designation as Tennessee whiskey. No brand gets to be as iconic as this one without putting out some seriously great product consistently, but not all of Jack Daniel's whiskeys have been created equal. Some definitely deserve a permanent place on your bar cart or liquor shelf, while the truth is that you're better off sidling right past some others. That said, there are some products that Jack Daniel's has discontinued that we're still a little salty about.

While it's undoubtedly difficult to decide which products get discontinued and which deserve continued love, there are some we wish Jack Daniel's had given another chance. Some have made way for other products, some have just disappeared, and some were a really neat idea for a series that we wish had continued. This does, however, come with a slight caveat.

At the time of this writing, some of these bottles are still available on the secondhand and auction circuits. We're not saying one way or another that they're worth the prices being commanded on these sites; we're just saying that we wish they were still around on the shelves of our favorite liquor store. With that in mind, let's talk about Jack Daniel's varieties gone by.