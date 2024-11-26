The 13 Best Flavored Holiday Liqueurs To Sip On This Season
It's finally that time of year again. Christmas trees are going up, lights are strewn across the town streets, and invites to holiday parties are flowing in. One of the most enjoyable parts about the holiday season is getting to enjoy the special drinks that only come around this time of the year. Who doesn't love a glass of eggnog, creamy holiday liqueurs, or a flavored spirit?
Whether you love to make a cocktail on a cozy night in or are looking for the next best holiday liqueur to bring to Christmas Eve dinner, I've got you covered. Many brands have released their 2024 holiday-flavored drinks, and I was lucky enough to taste a large selection. From RumChatta to Jose Cuervo and everything in between, it's time to let the holiday spirit fill your soul (and rocks glass). In this guide, I will be sharing the holiday bottles that impressed me the most.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
1. Jose Cuervo Mistletoe Margarita
Jose Cuervo, a popular tequila brand, has made a Mistletoe Margarita that's truly brimming with holiday flair. It's made with tequila, cranberries, limes, and orange liqueur. When I took a whiff before I tasted the drink, I thought it smelled just like the watermelon Sour Patch Kids. It immediately made my mouth water, and I was excited to taste this celebratory take on a classic margarita.
The bottle is festive enough, but it's the color of the actual drink that sends it home. This margarita is the perfect shade of a Christmas red, and just by looking at it, you'll get into the holiday spirit. Upon tasting it, I loved how incredibly refreshing it was. It's bursting with sweet and tangy flavors and is easy to drink (perhaps a little too easy).
If I were celebrating the holidays in a warm climate, this would 100% be my drink of choice. It's festive while still tasting a bit like a vacation. Another positive thing about this bottle is that it's a premixed cocktail, which is great to have on hand for a holiday party. All your guests need to do is pour themselves a glass over ice, and they're set.
2. RumChata Peppermint Bark
This screams Christmas cheer with the beautiful candy cane swirl design covering the entire bottle. RumChata Peppermint Bark is hands down one of my favorite drinks in this entire list. It's made with rum, cream, white chocolate, dark chocolate, and candy cane flavor. If that doesn't sound like Christmas in a cup, I don't know what does.
As I poured this drink, I felt like I was transported into a candy store. The smell of chocolate and peppermint filled my nose, bringing a nostalgic feeling that is needed during the holidays. This creamy, flavorful drink is unlike anything I've ever tasted. The peppermint blends perfectly into the chocolate and cream, and they make a harmonious combo that just melds together. I particularly liked how the peppermint created a refreshing taste that made the creamy drink feel a bit less heavy. I could absolutely enjoy this liqueur on the rocks or stirred into some coffee or homemade hot cocoa.
3. Smirnoff Peppermint Twist
To be completely honest, I was a bit nervous to taste the Smirnoff Peppermint Twist. I'm not one to take vodka shots or even sip it at all, so the thought of a flavored vodka didn't necessarily appeal to me. The beautifully designed bottle put me at ease, however, with its cheerful candy cane design that makes it look like it's gift-wrapped. The Smirnoff Peppermint Twist vodka is infused with candied peppermint, and is quite simple.
My bias against vodka was instantly dissolved when I tasted this drink. It smelled and tasted exactly like a candy cane — so much so, that I barely noticed the alcohol. The only way that I could tell this was alcoholic was by the slight burn as I swallowed, but I couldn't actually taste any of it on my tongue. It's light, refreshing, sweet (but not too sweet), and downright delicious. This vodka could easily be used for a large variety of cocktails, transforming any type of drink into a holiday beverage. I know it would taste great in a classic hot chocolate, but I would also love to try it in an espresso martini or a white Russian.
4. Baileys S'mores
Baileys is a holiday staple drink for many people, including myself. The second Halloween is over, I love to stock up on a few bottles of classic Baileys Irish Cream. The S'mores flavor, however, is an entire new level of cozy deliciousness. This limited edition Baileys bottle is definitely worth getting, especially if you are a fan of marshmallow and graham cracker flavors in your drinks.
Surprisingly, this liqueur actually smells like a campfire. You get a sense of the roasted marshmallows just in the smell, filling you with a cozy and warm sensation. When you first take a sip, you can definitely tell the alcohol is there (this drink is 17% ABV). However, a burst of marshmallow comes through and sits on the tongue, dissipating any burn from the Irish whiskey.
There is, of course, the rich chocolate taste that is expected with Baileys, along with a delicious creamy texture. One of the interesting things about this liqueur is that the marshmallow taste really holds strong, sitting on the back of your tongue with each sip. After a few seconds, the roasted aspect of the marshmallow shines through as well. Sipping this drink brings your taste buds on an entire journey, and I highly recommend you go for the (sleigh) ride.
5. Evan Williams Spiced Cider Bourbon
For bourbon lovers who are looking to spice up their holiday drinks this season, Evan Williams has a great option. The Spiced Cider Bourbon is made with a blend of Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey and a seasonal blend of apple cider liqueur. I tasted it neat, and was surprised that it smelled intensely of apple and cinnamon. It almost reminded me of the Quaker Oats Cinnamon and Apple Oatmeal, which was odd to smell coming from a bourbon, but it definitely intrigued me.
As I tasted the bourbon, the sweetness from the apple cider liqueur shined through past the pure taste of the bourbon itself. I could barely taste the alcohol, and instead was met with clear flavors of cinnamon, apple, and a little bit of honey. There was also a nutty aspect to the drink that I noticed as I swallowed, but then a strong cinnamon finish took over and left a delicious aftertaste. The consistency of this drink wasn't as thin as bourbon; it had a touch of a syrupy texture, but nothing too noticeable. I could definitely enjoy this bourbon straight on the rocks, but it shined best in a warm apple cider.
6. Evan Williams Egg Nog
I'm a huge lover of eggnog, and I usually make my own every Christmas season. The Evan Williams Egg Nog is actually the first bottled eggnog I've ever tasted, and I absolutely loved it. I was also incredibly fond of the packaging, with a pine-tree colored label that gives off a very old-fashioned style. The bottle did indeed represent the product well, as it truly tastes like the perfect eggnog. The balance between the creamy, classic eggnog taste and a good amount of alcohol is hard to achieve, and I thought that Evan Williams did it incredibly successfully.
The texture was thick and creamy, almost like melted ice cream. I enjoyed how the primary taste was of pure eggnog, but then I got a nice kick of the alcohol that popped through. This eggnog is actually spiked with a blend of Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey, blended whiskey, rum, and brandy. The aftertaste that landed on my tongue was a strong eggnog flavor, filled with nutmeg, cream, and egg. The alcohol and the nog melded flawlessly together, creating a seamless drink that can definitely get you a little buzzed without sacrificing creaminess or taste.
7. Yule Nog Paul Masson
Yule Nog is a premium holiday nog that you can get with different alcohol brands mixed in. The one with Paul Masson brandy is delightful. It is a bit different from your average eggnog, but it still feels like the essence of the drink, staying close enough to the taste profile so it feels like you're sipping on nog. It doesn't contain any eggs, and it's made with cream and brandy with hints of vanilla and oak spice.
When I first poured the drink, I definitely got a strong whiff of brandy. However, once I drank it, I was pleasantly surprised by how smooth and sweet it was. It wasn't too thick or too thin, and it had just the right amount of creaminess. I especially appreciated the vanilla in this eggnog, which created a bit of a different flavor profile than I'm used to.
This is the type of eggnog that I imagine naughty Christmas elves to be drinking on the clock, in adorable mistletoe eggnog cups. It tastes like dessert, but it's nice and strong, definitely letting you reap the benefits of the brandy.
8. Jack Daniel's Winter Jack
Jack Daniel's Winter Jack is a spiced apple punch made with a seasonal blend of apple cider liqueur and Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey. The nose of this whiskey consists of straight apple and alcohol. From the smell alone, it doesn't seem like it's going to be that appetizing, but the taste tells a different story. In fact, this whiskey is incredibly easy to drink.
It's nice and warming on the tongue, and isn't as stark as the smell lets on. Overall, there are bold flavors of cinnamon and apple, and it even has a slightly spicy kick to it. The consistency isn't thin like your usual punch or whiskey, and it has a thicker mouthfeel that's similar to Fireball. I actually thought that overall, this whiskey feels like a PG version of Fireball. The taste and texture are reminiscent of it, but it's just not as spicy or as thick.
I thoroughly enjoyed Winter Jack and tried it with apple cider to infuse a little kick without overpowering. Since the taste of this whiskey wasn't that strong, I could definitely enjoy it simply on the rocks as well.
9. Jackson Morgan Peppermint Mocha Cream
The first thing I need to note about the Jackson Morgan Peppermint Mocha Cream is the packaging. These special edition holiday liqueurs come in vessels that look just like a traditional syrup bottle, with a matte finish, a cute little handle, and vintage looking labels. I love an aesthetically pleasing alcohol bottle, and Jackson Morgan's looks like it could have been sold at a local Christmas tree farm.
Now, the greatness doesn't just stop at the exterior of the bottle. This Peppermint Mocha Cream is truly delicious. It's made with candy cane, chocolate, and Tennessee whiskey. The rich chocolate taste stands out the most, and the peppermint is like a nice layer on top that adds a special sprinkle of flavor.
This is similar to the RumChatta Peppermint, however it's a bit thinner. I think this liqueur would taste amazing in a cup of coffee, especially for a mid Christmas morning pick-me-up. It's also enjoyable on the rocks, and although the drink is creamy and chocolatey, it's actually quite refreshing.
10. Jackson Morgan Salted Caramel
The Jackson Morgan Salted Caramel Liqueur is a completely different experience from the Peppermint Mocha Cream. This one smells and tastes like straight up ice cream. I only noticed the taste of alcohol after I swallowed and felt a tiny hint of a burn on the back of my tongue. This drink is incredibly sweet — probably the sweetest holiday liqueur on this list. What helps balance out the sweetness is the touch of salt that's present.
Since this drink is so sweet, I don't think that I'd be able to have a full glass on the rocks. I do, however, think this is the perfect liqueur for some fun holiday cocktails or treats. I decided to go ahead and pour some of this over a warm chocolate chip cookie and ice cream, and I'm so glad I did. It added a nice boozy flair to the classic dessert, and the salted caramel flavor complemented both the vanilla and chocolate chip. Meanwhile, a delicious cocktail idea could be to make a frozen espresso martini with the salted caramel liqueur, adding a drizzle of caramel to the glass for some extra pizzazz.
11. Skrewball Peanut Butter Eggnog
I am a ginormous fan of the Skrewball peanut butter whiskey, so I was intrigued to give the brand's eggnog a taste. As I poured the drink, I got a whiff of what smelled like a Reese's peanut butter cup. I also noticed it looked a lot thicker than the other eggnogs I tried. When I tasted it, I first experienced a surprisingly salty flavor that overwhelmed my taste buds. Then, sweet cream and peanut butter took over. To be completely honest, this eggnog doesn't taste like eggnog — but I still really enjoyed it. It's incredibly flavorful and thick, and I think that instead of treating it as a sipping whiskey like the regular peanut butter whiskey, it's better for mixing.
One option is to make a cold foam for an espresso martini. All you need to do is chill the nog in the refrigerator for a bit, whisk, and pour it on top of a frozen espresso martini. This would also be an interesting addition to homemade vanilla ice cream. If you have a Ninja Creami or another type of ice cream maker, add this peanut butter eggnog into the mixture, and you'll end up with a delicious peanut butter eggnog ice cream.
12. Bird Dog Gingerbread
The Bird Dog Gingerbread whiskey is a tasty option that is suited for the holidays. With a sweet winter pup, gingerbread house, and the quintessential Christmas colors featured on the front, it's a nice looking bottle to add to your collection. This whiskey has a light scent, like smelling gingerbread baking from the other room. The texture is a bit thicker than regular whiskey, but I wouldn't categorize it as syrupy or full in any way.
At first, the taste is overwhelmingly cinnamon-y and even a bit spicy. After the initial taste simmers away, there's a strong ginger essence. I was also able to get notes of a bourbon undertone, which the flavors of the gingerbread didn't completely mask. This is a sweet and enjoyable holiday whiskey that I could definitely enjoy neat or on the rocks. It feels very comforting and cozy, and would be great to sip alongside a cigar on Christmas Eve night, as you relax after putting out milk and cookies for Santa.
13. Mash & Mallow S'mores Whiskey
Saving the best for last, we have Mash & Mallow S'mores Whiskey. This is another bottle I was completely smitten with. It's shaped a bit like a canteen bottle, with a small finger loop at the neck. The bottle is a dark charcoal color with a cork top. It immediately gives off a feeling of nighttime coziness, perfect for the concept of s'mores in a bottle.
When I took my first sip of this whiskey, my eyes grew as wide as a child's eyes on Christmas morning when they realize Santa left heaps of presents. The smell of this whiskey reminded me of many of the creamy liqueurs that I tried, and since the bottle was black, I didn't know what the drink would look like. It actually looks just like any other whiskey — caramel and transparent.
The taste, however, was completely different from any of the other drinks in this round up. It had a subtle sweetness, but what wasn't so subtle was the taste of roasted marshmallows. I'm not exactly sure how Mash & Mallow successfully bottled the "roasted" taste, but it definitely succeeded. There were also notes of chocolate and graham crackers that shined through, but the marshmallow is definitely the star of the show. The best part about this drink is that you can still appreciate the taste of the whiskey, but instead of the strong alcoholic burn as the aftertaste, a smooth and creamy essence remains on the tongue.
Methodology
While this round up was enjoyable, it was also very serious business and required me to taste a large amount of holiday-themed alcohol from several brands. In total, I tried about 25 different bottles and narrowed down my list to just 13. I only included the bottles that I personally would want to use for my holiday festivities, and dismissed any that were just "okay" or downright unenjoyable.
I tasted each bottle by pouring the drinks neat into a glass. I didn't use any ice, as I wanted to taste each option completely plain. From there, I wrote down every thought I had about each product. I couldn't possibly taste all the drinks in one day, or I wouldn't be able to have a fair opinion after the alcohol started kicking in — so I split my taste-testing endeavors over a few days. As I wrote my review, I sometimes went back to taste-test certain bottles to add more details. In the end, I came up with this list of drinks that I happily recommend.