Jack Daniel's Sinatra Select: The Ultimate Bottle Guide

In the world of American-made whiskey, few brands spark as much name recognition as Jack Daniel's. The brand has produced a variety of specialty spirits since its flagship whiskey, Old No. 7, came into the world in 1867, catering to a loyal, whiskey-loving fanbase. While these newer expressions have garnered attention far and wide, nothing has given off such an air of sophistication as the newest expression: Sinatra Select.

The history of the Jack Daniel's distillery goes back to the 1800s, but the inspiration behind Sinatra Select comes from Ol' Blue Eyes himself, Frank Sinatra. As someone who was somewhat of a self-proclaimed Jack Daniel's brand ambassador, Sinatra was often seen with a glass of Jack Daniel's and some would say it was his favorite whiskey of all time.

In this bottle guide, we will cover the artistry with which Sinatra Select was created, from the liquid itself to the bottle it comes in and even to the barrels it's aged. We'll explore the details that set Sinatra Select apart from its distillery predecessors and provide the information you need to decide if embarking on this spirited journey is right for you. While we were sent a bottle of Sinatra Select from the Jack Daniel's distillery, it in no way influenced our point of view on the spirit or any of the content in this bottle guide. That said, let's get educated on this newest expression from Jack Daniel's, a spirit deeply rooted in history, culture, and whiskey production in its purest form.