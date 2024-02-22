Tips On Enjoying Whiskey The Right Way, From The Head Distiller At Buffalo Trace

Whiskey is an extraordinary liquid, but despite its lovely aromas and exquisite flavor, it can be a bit fickle. It may seem like another brown spirit on the shelf to the untrained drinker, but it requires a bit of care and attention to shine at its absolute brightest. Across the globe, whiskey distillers are producing a liquid they want the drinker to enjoy in the best possible way, and to do that, there are a few items to tick off the list to maximize that drinking experience. Whether you're a regular whiskey tippler or a first-timer who wants to get into whiskey but has zero clue where to start, we firmly believe there's a whiskey out there for everyone, and we're here to help you find it and love it.

To find that whiskey and enjoy it in the best possible way, we decided to turn to an expert for guidance in the art of whiskey. We sat down with Harlen Wheatley, Head Distiller at Buffalo Trace Distillery, to get a few of his tips on the best ways to enjoy whiskey that, to our extreme pleasure, aren't nearly as complex or high maintenance as you may think. Grab a pen and paper; it's time to go to school.