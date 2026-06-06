12 Clever Ways To Use Mac And Cheese Powder For Your BBQ This Summer

Boxed mac and cheese is a lifesaver for busy weeknights. This convenient pantry staple typically comes with a packet of dried pasta and a powdered sauce mix, which transforms into a creamy, comforting meal with the addition of butter and milk. Everything comes together in minutes, and there's no denying the satisfaction of preparing the pasta as directed. However, there's more to store-bought mac and cheese than following the instructions on the box. That little packet of cheese powder can also be used to enhance a wide range of other dishes, especially during the summer BBQ season.

With a simple sprinkle of mac and cheese powder, you can add richness and savory depth to everything from grilled meats and veggies to classic BBQ side dishes and crunchy snacks. Loaded with concentrated, cheesy flavor, the powder can completely transform a dish without adding unwanted moisture. And it'll mix readily with other dried or creamy ingredients, too. Let this game-changing flavor booster work its magic on your barbecue spread, and you'll have your guests wondering what the secret ingredient is. Here are 12 delicious ways to put mac and cheese powder to work at your next summer cookout.