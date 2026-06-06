12 Clever Ways To Use Mac And Cheese Powder For Your BBQ This Summer
Boxed mac and cheese is a lifesaver for busy weeknights. This convenient pantry staple typically comes with a packet of dried pasta and a powdered sauce mix, which transforms into a creamy, comforting meal with the addition of butter and milk. Everything comes together in minutes, and there's no denying the satisfaction of preparing the pasta as directed. However, there's more to store-bought mac and cheese than following the instructions on the box. That little packet of cheese powder can also be used to enhance a wide range of other dishes, especially during the summer BBQ season.
With a simple sprinkle of mac and cheese powder, you can add richness and savory depth to everything from grilled meats and veggies to classic BBQ side dishes and crunchy snacks. Loaded with concentrated, cheesy flavor, the powder can completely transform a dish without adding unwanted moisture. And it'll mix readily with other dried or creamy ingredients, too. Let this game-changing flavor booster work its magic on your barbecue spread, and you'll have your guests wondering what the secret ingredient is. Here are 12 delicious ways to put mac and cheese powder to work at your next summer cookout.
1. Create a cheesy coating for grilled corn
Sweet, juicy corn and rich, savory cheese are an exceptional pairing, and you don't always need fresh cheese to enjoy this moreish combo. For a fuss-free twist on the beloved Mexican street corn, try crafting a flavor-packed topping for grilled corn with mac and cheese powder. The simplest approach is to mix the powder with some softened butter, and then spread this atop the corn, before wrapping everything in foil and popping each cheesy, buttery parcel on the grill. As the corn cooks, the topping mixture will infuse the sunny kernels with its distinct salty richness, making every bite totally irresistible.
Of course, you can always enhance the butter blend with other add-ins like chili powder, garlic, or fresh herbs. Or, to stay closer to the Mexican-style method, mix the cheese powder with crema, mayonnaise, and a squeeze of fresh lime juice, before garnishing with cilantro and a sprinkle of Tajín post-grilling. This is a great hack to use if you don't have the usual cotija cheese on hand, or if you simply want to save time during your BBQ prep.
2. Incorporate mac and cheese powder into a dry rub
A carefully crafted dry rub can quickly take grilled meats from good to great, and what better way to enhance your blend than with the tangy, savory notes of mac and cheese powder? Because it's already dried and finely textured, the powder fits in seamlessly alongside other classic rub ingredients, where it brings heaps of bold, concentrated flavor with minimal effort.
The powder will pair brilliantly with spices like paprika, chili powder, and cumin. To balance the saltiness, try adding a pinch of brown sugar. Or, you can enhance the aromatic complexity with garlic powder or onion powder. The blend will work brilliantly on steak, chicken, ribs, or lamb cutlets, adding layers of umami flavor while amping up the indulgence factor. However, you can absolutely use the cheese powder as a standalone coating if preferred. Try dusting it generously over steaks right before grilling to create a beautifully seasoned crust. It'll also work well as a finishing touch right after cooking for an extra hit of cheesy depth.
3. Dust it over french fries
If you're prepping a side of crispy fries for your summer BBQ, consider giving them a bold, cheesy upgrade. There's no need for grating cheese or firing up the broiler here. By reaching for mac and cheese powder, a quick toss is all that's required to take a batch of fries to the next level.
Start by prepping the fries as normal, whether you're going all out with a from-scratch method, or keeping things convenient with a frozen version. Store-bought fries generally require cooking in the oven or air fryer, while with homemade ones, you have the option of deep-frying for an ultra-crispy finish.
For the best results, you'll want to mix the cheese powder with a few extra ingredients. This will help to mellow its salty, concentrated flavor, while reducing the potential for clumping, and helping it adhere to the fries effectively. A great approach is to stir some milk powder or cornstarch into the mac and cheese mix, along with any other seasonings that take your fancy. Think cayenne pepper, garlic powder, mustard powder, or Italian herbs. Adding a hint of sweetness with powdered or granulated sugar can also bring balance to the blend. While the fries are still hot, just toss them with the seasoning mix, and your comforting, cheesy snack is ready to enjoy.
4. Give green beans an indulgent twist
Green beans are a go-to cookout side dish for good reason. These vibrant veggies serve as a versatile base for sauteing with aromatics like lemon and garlic, spicing up fresh chili, or brightening with fragrant herbs. But another amazing way to upgrade your green beans is with a packet of mac and cheese powder. There are two routes you can take here. The quickest and easiest way to pack in cheesy depth is to sprinkle the powder over the cooked beans right before serving, perhaps alongside some toasted almonds or pine nuts for added crunch. Feel free to toss the beans with some butter beforehand for an extra touch of decadence. Alternatively, you could warm the powder with milk and butter on the stovetop to transform it into a sauce, and drizzle this atop the tender-crisp beans.
If you're after heartier green bean side dish, there's also the option to use the mac and cheese powder as directed on the box. Just whip up the luscious pasta and sauce mixture as normal, then stir in the sauteed veggies for a fresher take on the cozy classic.
5. Make a flavor-packed compound butter with mac and cheese powder
One of the best ways to give grilled meats, seafood, and veggies a serious flavor boost is with a slice or dollop of compound butter. This versatile finishing touch is a secret weapon for adding richness and depth, and it's wonderfully easy to prep ahead of time. Compound butter is typically made by blending herbs, spices, and aromatics with softened butter. An often-overlooked addition, however, is mac and cheese powder, which can help you achieve a deeply savory flavor profile.
We recommend using a food processor to make compound butter. This way, you get a seamless blend, and everything comes together in seconds. Just add the softened butter to the bowl with a sprinkle of the powder and any other add-ins of your choice, then blitz the ingredients up until smooth and creamy.
If you're using the butter right away, or want to preserve that spreadable texture, you can leave it as is. Alternatively, dollop the mixture onto a sheet of plastic wrap and roll it into a log, before chilling it until firm. Then, you can slice off rounds of the cheesy butter as needed. As it melts atop your BBQ favorites, it'll transform into a flavorful sauce, coating every bite in a layer of savory, seasoned goodness.
6. Whip up the ultimate snack mix
For a top-tier BBQ snack, use mac and cheese powder to elevate a blend of crunchy goodies. We're talking pretzels, crackers, nuts, and cereals, all of which can benefit from a cheesy makeover. Cheese powder works great as a final dusting here. Just sprinkle cheese powder over the cooled snack mix, and toss everything thoroughly to combine. It'll cling to every morsel, making your crispy creation undeniably addictive. Another delicious way to upgrade the mix is by blending cheese powder into the buttery coating that's tossed through the mix before baking. Stir the powder with some melted butter, and round out the cheesy flavor with other savory seasonings if desired. Worcestershire sauce, garlic powder, Tabasco, and dried herbs are all great picks. Once coated, the snack mix can then be baked until golden and fragrant.
Sweet ingredients will complement the cheese powder, too. To create a snack mix with plenty of "swalty" appeal, throw in some dried fruits like raisins or cranberries after baking, or add a splash of maple syrup to the buttery coating.
7. Upgrade your potato salad
Creamy, hearty, and packed with fresh, tangy flavor, potato salad is the ultimate BBQ staple. Often made with just a handful of ingredients, this carb-forward blend is the perfect candidate for jazzing up with creative add-ins, and mac and cheese powder is guaranteed to make things even tastier.
The powder should blend seamlessly into your salad dressing, whether you're opting for mayonnaise, sour cream, Greek yogurt, or blending various creamy ingredients together. The tangy, salty cheese complements the mild, savory taste of the potato brilliantly, while enhancing the richness of the creamy elements. Aromatic additions like diced onion or chives will also help that added layer of cheesiness to shine. To give your dressing a tangy contrast, try adding a splash of apple cider vinegar or dollop of Dijon mustard. Briny diced pickles are also great for cutting through that irresistible cheesy richness.
Try adding mac and cheese powder to our creamy dill potato salad recipe for a burst of moreish cheesy flavor that still feels right at home on the BBQ table. It'll also work beautifully stirred into a protein-packed bacon and egg potato salad, where the smoky notes of the meat pair effortlessly with the powder's distinct tang.
8. Make a batch of cheesy popcorn
Perhaps a backyard movie night is in the cards after your day of grilling, in which case, a batch of freshly popped corn is essential. A simple toss with melted butter, salt, and sugar is always an excellent idea, but those airy, crunchy morsels can be transformed into something altogether more indulgent with a quick dusting of cheese powder.
Pop the corn using your preferred method (we like using a large pan or wok on the stovetop), then go ahead and craft that cheesy coating. For that classic movie theatre-style finish, toss the popped corn with melted butter first. Then, you can add the cheese powder along with some salt to taste. Mustard powder is another fantastic addition, bringing a hint of warmth and tanginess that makes the blend feel a little more sophisticated. Or, you could turn up the heat with a pinch of cayenne pepper or chili powder. Mix everything well to ensure every crispy crevice is coated in the flavorful seasoning, then serve it immediately while the corn is at its freshest and crunchiest.
9. Sprinkle mac and cheese powder over burgers
If your burgers are missing that je ne sais quoi, a dash of mac and cheese powder is all you need to make them truly crave-worthy. Cheese and beef have long been staples of the BBQ menu, and while you're probably more familiar with sliced cheddar as a burger topping, cheese powder delivers a far more concentrated savory kick.
It's a simple case of sprinkling the cheese powder atop the juicy patties when they're hot off the grill. Then, the burgers are ready for piling into toasted buns with all of your favorite toppings. Feel free to dust some of the powder over other elements of your stack, too, to create an even distribution of cheesy goodness throughout the burger.
You can also mix cheese powder directly into the raw patties if you're making burgers from scratch. It'll pair well with familiar mix-ins like finely diced onion, garlic, and paprika, adding plenty of savory complexity without altering the texture of the meat mixture. Mac and cheese powder will shine in a homemade burger sauce, too. Try mixing it with mayo, mustard, and ketchup to create a tangy, cheesy condiment that'll take your stack to the next level.
10. Stir it into dips
A creamy dip is the perfect appetizer to share while you wait for the grill to work its magic on your mains, and there is a wide array of mouth-watering dip recipes to consider. Whether you're in the mood for a luscious queso, something thick and chunky, or a spicier, tangier blend, mac and cheese powder can help you pack in salty, umami-rich flavor without complicating your prep.
The powder is ideal for both hot and cold dips, as it mixes readily with creamy base ingredients like sour cream, mayonnaise, Greek yogurt, and cream cheese. To give a classic queso an extra hit of concentrated cheesy deliciousness, stir the powder into the thickened sauce before you melt in the shredded cheese. In a spinach artichoke dip, you can simply mix the cheese powder with the veggies and other creamy ingredients, before everything is baked or slow-cooked. Jalapeño popper dip is just as ideal for upgrading. Here, the spicy bite of the peppers is balanced by the powder's rich, salty notes, creating a smoother, more rounded flavor.
In the chilled dip department, tangy pimento cheese, whipped feta, and hearty bean dip are all natural choices for enhancing with cheese powder. Just stir or blitz the powder with the other ingredients, and you'll give your appetizer a deeper savory edge that'll leave you craving more.
11. Craft a savory cocktail rim
It's not just food that mac and cheese powder can elevate; the pantry staple can also give your drinks an unexpected savory twist. Used as part of a cocktail rim, the powder brings a welcomed saltiness to every sip, and its cheesy taste pairs surprisingly well with smoky, spicy, and umami-forward beverages.
To give the cocktail rim a more balanced flavor and coarser texture, mix the cheese powder with some salt and spices. Tajín, smoked paprika, and cayenne pepper are ideal for adding warmth, and you can also incorporate finely grated citrus zest for a hint of tartness. If you prefer a sweet and salty contrast, stir in some sugar, too. Wet your glass by rubbing a citrus wedge around the rim, then dip it into the seasoning mixture, twisting it gently to ensure an even coating. Now, you can pour in your boozy tipple of choice.
A wide variety of cocktails can benefit from this cheesy finishing touch. Drinks that already lean savory are particularly well-suited, such as the beloved bloody mary, olive-spiked dirty martini, or tangy tomatini. The salty rim will fit right in alongside bright, refreshing garnishes, too. Think celery sticks, pickle spears, cocktail onions, or sliced jalapeños.
12. Give coleslaw a cheesy edge
Another mainstay of the BBQ side dish menu, coleslaw is a go-to for piling into burgers, hot dogs, and tacos. This creamy, crunchy mix of shredded veggies and a creamy dressing brings richness and freshness in equal measure, making it an ideal match for a wide range of grilled proteins. Plus, it's a dish that's wonderfully easy to customize with punchy add-ins. You might've come across versions spiked with tangy mustard powder or spiced up with fresh jalapeños, but if you're looking to amp up the savory factor, we recommend sprucing up your slaw with a dash of mac and cheese powder.
This hack can be used with store-bought slaw mixes and homemade versions alike, and there's very little effort required. Stir a small sprinkle of the cheese powder into the creamy dressing, tasting and adding more as you go until your desired level of cheesiness is reached, then toss the mixture with the shredded veggies. You can absolutely experiment with other mix-ins here, such as crumbled bacon, chopped green onions, or fresh parsley. A handful of shredded cheddar or crumbled blue cheese can also help you build even cheesier, more savory depth.