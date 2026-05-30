Just Half A Teaspoon Of This Dried Ingredient Gives Coleslaw A Serious Punch
Beyond textural issues, such as too-tough cabbage or soggy slaw that's drowning in liquid, some of the biggest coleslaw mistakes have to do with the flavorings. You don't want to overdo it on the salt, sugar, or vinegar, yet it's also easy to wind up with a bland dish that tastes of little more than mayo. To banish lackluster coleslaw, reach for a potent seasoning that adds the perfect punch to any recipe: dry mustard.
Prepared mustards such as Dijon are commonly used in coleslaw to add a bite, but dry mustard powder is stronger and spicier, and adds a serious kick to your slaw with as little as ½ teaspoon. Unlike spreadable types of mustard that are diluted with vinegar, the dried version is nothing but ground mustard seeds. It has a sharp, pungent flavor that's more like horseradish than the squeezable mustards you put on sandwiches.
In classic creamy coleslaw, dry mustard's flavor livens up the watery crunch of the cabbage and rich mayo, creating a zesty, flavorful, refreshing side dish. The powder is also easy to work into any recipe because it doesn't add any moisture, whereas a saucy prepared mustard could make your slaw a bit runnier. To make sure your coleslaw doesn't shoot spice up your nose like wasabi, start by stirring ¼ teaspoon of dry mustard into the dressing, then go up to ½ teaspoon if you want a bigger punch. If you find that you love the burn, you can also use dry mustard in a delicious vinegar-based coleslaw.
The many ways to use dry mustard for flavorful, tongue-tingling coleslaw
Dry mustard actually appears in quite a few old-fashioned recipes for vinegar-based coleslaws. Several of these call for a full teaspoon of the powder, which really ups the zing when stirred into the tangy dressing. This slaw would be especially great piled onto a fried chicken sandwich or served on a barbecue plate, as its spicy, sour crunch would cut through the savory meats. If you're sensitive to spice, however, you can keep the amount of mustard to around ¼ teaspoon, creating a subtly hot tingle.
This dried seasoning would also be excellent for punching up store-bought coleslaws, which can often use a little help in the flavor department. To go even further, you can combine dry mustard with spicy-hot ingredients for an unorthodox coleslaw that's perfect for serious heat seekers. Chopped pepperoncini peppers give coleslaw a briny bite of heat that goes well with a dash of pungent mustard. A shake of vinegary hot sauce would also match the mustard well, but consider reducing the amount of other liquids in your recipe to avoid a soggy slaw.
Dry mustard can also be combined with a bit of water to create Chinese hot mustard, a common takeout partner for egg rolls. Put a spin on this concept by adding dry mustard to our Asian-inspired coleslaw, where it will build on the heat provided by chopped fresh chilies. Tart, savory, garlicky, and spicy, no one will dare to call this slaw boring.