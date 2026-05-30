Just Half A Teaspoon Of This Dried Ingredient Gives Coleslaw A Serious Punch

Beyond textural issues, such as too-tough cabbage or soggy slaw that's drowning in liquid, some of the biggest coleslaw mistakes have to do with the flavorings. You don't want to overdo it on the salt, sugar, or vinegar, yet it's also easy to wind up with a bland dish that tastes of little more than mayo. To banish lackluster coleslaw, reach for a potent seasoning that adds the perfect punch to any recipe: dry mustard.

Prepared mustards such as Dijon are commonly used in coleslaw to add a bite, but dry mustard powder is stronger and spicier, and adds a serious kick to your slaw with as little as ½ teaspoon. Unlike spreadable types of mustard that are diluted with vinegar, the dried version is nothing but ground mustard seeds. It has a sharp, pungent flavor that's more like horseradish than the squeezable mustards you put on sandwiches.

In classic creamy coleslaw, dry mustard's flavor livens up the watery crunch of the cabbage and rich mayo, creating a zesty, flavorful, refreshing side dish. The powder is also easy to work into any recipe because it doesn't add any moisture, whereas a saucy prepared mustard could make your slaw a bit runnier. To make sure your coleslaw doesn't shoot spice up your nose like wasabi, start by stirring ¼ teaspoon of dry mustard into the dressing, then go up to ½ teaspoon if you want a bigger punch. If you find that you love the burn, you can also use dry mustard in a delicious vinegar-based coleslaw.