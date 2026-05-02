Give Coleslaw A Briny Bite Of Heat With One Ingredient, And Your Friends Will Beg For The Recipe

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Coleslaw has many iterations, some of which veer far from the classic blend of cabbage tossed in a mayo-based dressing. Carrots, spring onions, cucumbers, and fresh herbs are common ways to spiff up a basic coleslaw recipe to bring more freshness and a pop of savory flavors. However, you can give coleslaw a briny bite of heat with the addition of pepperoncini.

A deliciously tart, slightly spicy pickled pepper popular in Italian antipasti, pepperoncini has plenty of creative uses outside of an Italian cheese and charcuterie appetizer or thrown onto a Greek Salad. These zesty peppers will bring the perfect burst of flavor to cut through the richness of a mayo-based dressing while also adding balanced notes of tang and heat. Pickled peppers have a subtle crunch, blending right in with the fibrous crunch of cabbage. Plus, the briny, spicy canning liquid it comes in will be a great boon to your coleslaw dressing. You can add it instead of or in addition to vinegar and you'll still get that slightly tangy finish with some extra heat. Simply remove the stems of pepperoncini and dice them finely before adding them to the raw veggies. A tablespoon of brining juice is all that's needed in the dressing. To make the preparation easier, you can also buy pepperoncini pre-cut into rings. You'll find both versions from brands like Mezzetta at most major grocery stores. However, if you can't find pepperoncini, a good substitute would be banana peppers or even giardiniera.