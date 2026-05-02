Give Coleslaw A Briny Bite Of Heat With One Ingredient, And Your Friends Will Beg For The Recipe
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Coleslaw has many iterations, some of which veer far from the classic blend of cabbage tossed in a mayo-based dressing. Carrots, spring onions, cucumbers, and fresh herbs are common ways to spiff up a basic coleslaw recipe to bring more freshness and a pop of savory flavors. However, you can give coleslaw a briny bite of heat with the addition of pepperoncini.
A deliciously tart, slightly spicy pickled pepper popular in Italian antipasti, pepperoncini has plenty of creative uses outside of an Italian cheese and charcuterie appetizer or thrown onto a Greek Salad. These zesty peppers will bring the perfect burst of flavor to cut through the richness of a mayo-based dressing while also adding balanced notes of tang and heat. Pickled peppers have a subtle crunch, blending right in with the fibrous crunch of cabbage. Plus, the briny, spicy canning liquid it comes in will be a great boon to your coleslaw dressing. You can add it instead of or in addition to vinegar and you'll still get that slightly tangy finish with some extra heat. Simply remove the stems of pepperoncini and dice them finely before adding them to the raw veggies. A tablespoon of brining juice is all that's needed in the dressing. To make the preparation easier, you can also buy pepperoncini pre-cut into rings. You'll find both versions from brands like Mezzetta at most major grocery stores. However, if you can't find pepperoncini, a good substitute would be banana peppers or even giardiniera.
Coleslaw recipes and spicy alternatives
As an Italian and Mediterranean ingredient, pepperoncini can steer your coleslaw or coleslaw pairing in an Italian direction. You can use pepperoncini slaw to top an Italian sausage brat or serve it in a focaccia sandwich with mortadella and pistachio cream. You can also incorporate feta cheese into the creamy dressing and throw in some diced kalamata olives to put a Greek twist on the coleslaw, and pair that with a juicy lamb burger. We have a host of recipes that go beyond basic coleslaw, including an easy spicy coleslaw that balances the heat of pepperoncini with a sweet and creamy maple, mustard, and tahini dressing.
Pepperoncini supplies a subtle heat, but if you're looking for something spicier, there are other pickled peppers worth exploring. Dice pickled jalapenos to add to this recipe for 5-ingredient taco slaw to add to your favorite taco recipe. You can even use the pickling juice to bring more zest and heat to a creamy or oil-based dressing. Of course, you can really amp up the heat with chili crisp, which we think is the one ingredient that'll make your next coleslaw deli-worthy. Whichever spicy additive you end up choosing, there are a few preparation tips that you don't want to miss. It would be a mistake not to salt your cabbage, as a dry brine draws water out of the cabbage while also tenderizing it. You want tender dried cabbage for texture and sauce absorption.