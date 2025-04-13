12 Creative Ways To Use Up Leftover Pepperoncini Juice

We love keeping a jar of pickled pepperoncini peppers in the fridge for whenever we want to give a meal a burst of acidity and sometimes just a touch of spice. They're perfect in sandwiches, pasta salads, and honestly, all on their own when you just need a punchy, ultra-flavorful snack. But once you've fished the last pepperoncini out of the jar, all you're left with is that neon-yellow liquid brine. You may just assume that it's trash, something you can pour down the kitchen sink without a second thought. But the brine that's left behind from your pepperoncini peppers is actually liquid gold, and there's so much you can do with it.

We've come up with this list of some of the best ways to use that leftover pepperoncini juice you have on hand so you can get the most of the stuff you buy at the grocery store — and so you can cut back on food waste in the process. It just so happens that pepperoncini juice makes just about everything it touches taste 10 times better instantly, so you know you're in for a treat. Take a look at these ideas for that leftover brine, but don't stop here. Get creative with using pepperoncini juice leftovers with whatever ingredients you already have on hand, and you may just find that the next time you buy a jar of pepperoncini peppers, you'll actually be doing it for the juice.