16 Slaw Recipes That Go Beyond Basic Coleslaw
Spooned over spicy tacos, paired with fried chicken, or used to build a vibrant salad, slaw always delivers on flavor and crunch. This simple side dish is loved for its refreshing bite, and there's far more to it than the classic cabbage and mayo combo. When it comes to crafting the perfect slaw, there's plenty of room of creativity, whether you fancy something rich and creamy, bright and tangy, or enhanced with colorful add-ins.
A base of shredded greens is the go-to, but there are no set rules here. Sweet and earthy carrots are another popular pick, and many recipes benefit from the addition of fresh, juicy fruits. Slaw can be seasoned with bold spices, or transformed into something a little more sophisticated with the help of toasted nuts or rich cheeses. There so many many delicious versions to explore, and below, we've rounded up our favorites. So, next time you're craving slaw, consider switching things up with one of these tried-and-tested, flavor-packed recipes.
1. Kale Slaw
Leafy green kale makes an exceptional base for a creamy slaw, packing in plenty of freshness and nutrients. Here, we combine it with shredded red cabbage and carrots for extra crunch and color contrast, and then toss everything in a tangy, mustard-spiked yogurt dressing. The result is a refreshing, fuss-free side with delightfully zingy edge. Try piling it onto tacos, or serving it alongside grilled meats or fish to brighten up your plate.
Recipe: Kale Slaw
2. Carrot Slaw
Loaded with natural sweetness, this crisp carrot slaw is a bright, crowd-pleasing take on the classic. While grated carrots are the star, we also throw in shredded cabbage and diced red onion for a hint of peppery sharpness. For the dressing, there's a balanced blend of creaminess and tang, with mustard, lemon, and honey enhancing the rich mayo base. Once everything's been tossed together, the veggies soak up heaps of zesty flavor, creating a light, versatile slaw that'll shine alongside an array of savory mains.
Recipe: Carrot Slaw
3. Asian-Inspired Coleslaw
For a slaw with a bold, Asian-inspired twist, give this striking blend of crunchy, umami-rich, and aromatic ingredients a try. There's a classic base of shredded red and green cabbage, joined by sweet carrot and sliced red bell pepper. And, the dressing is where things really get interesting. The citrusy garlic and chili-infused soy sauce mixture builds layers of tangy, sweet, and salty flavors that make the finished slaw feel wonderfully balanced and refreshingly lively. Garnished with cilantro, green onion, and sesame seeds, it's a dish that tastes just as vibrant as it looks.
Recipe: Asian-Inspired Coleslaw
4. Creamy Tangy Apple Slaw With Blue Cheese
Made with tangy, creamy blue cheese and sweet, crisp apple, this elegant slaw delivers crunch and indulgence in every forkful. The mix of cabbage, carrot, and red onion keeps things fresh, and the mayo-based honey mustard dressing provides that all-important creaminess, tying in beautifully with the sharp crumbled cheese. This one would make an excellent addition to a barbecue spread, perhaps alongside smoky grilled corn and a hearty potato salad.
5. 5-Ingredient Taco Slaw
This simple five-ingredient slaw is the ultimate fresh and flavorful accompaniment to a batch of spicy tacos. To keep things convenient, we reach for a store-bought coleslaw mix, tossing this with a creamy mayo dressing. It might sound pretty average so far, but the Mexican-inspired add-ins are what really set this dish apart. Zesty lime, bright cilantro, and a sprinkle of taco seasoning transform the classic base into something far punchier, and those bold flavor notes feel right at home atop a hearty meat-stuffed tortilla.
Recipe: 5-Ingredient Taco Slaw
6. Spicy Chili Crisp Coleslaw
If you like your slaw with a warming kick, this chili crisp version is sure to impress. A colorful medley of napa cabbage, red cabbage, carrot, and edamame gets a fresh, aromatic boost from cilantro and green onions. Then, everything is coated in a umami-packed soy sauce dressing, enhanced with garlic, ginger, and a generous spoonful of fiery chili crisp. Finished with a sprinkle of sesame seeds, this punchy slaw pairs brilliantly with pork chops, teriyaki chicken, or katsu curry.
Recipe: Spicy Chili Crisp Coleslaw
7. Brussels Sprouts Slaw
Shredded sprouts make an excellent alternative to the traditional cabbage in a homemade slaw, offering a subtle nutty taste that makes the mix feel that bit more elevated. This recipe pairs the greens with sharp shallots, sweet dried cranberries, and crunchy pecans, packing a satisfying textural contrast into every bite. The honey mustard dressing brings everything together with its balanced sweet-tart profile, creating a robust slaw with a rustic, seasonal vibe.
Recipe: Brussels Sprouts Slaw
8. Cranberry-Pecan Thanksgiving Slaw
A creamy slaw absolutely deserves a spot on the Thanksgiving table, and this cranberry and pecan-studded version feels particularly fit for the occasion. We boost the shredded cabbage with grated apple, carrot, and red onion, building layers of sweetness and bite. The nuts and cranberries take things to the next level of deliciousness, adding extra crunch and chewiness, while fitting right in alongside the warming notes of orange and cinnamon-spiked maple mustard dressing.
9. Perfect Copycat KFC Coleslaw
Love KFC's take on a classic cabbage-carrot slaw? This copycat recipe provides all of the creamy, tangy goodness you get from the fast food chain's original version, and it only takes 15 minutes to whip up. Chopping the veggies ultra-finely yields that signature, almost fluffy texture, and minced onion injects just the right hint of sharpness. The mix is coated in a smooth blend of mayo, vinegar, sugar, and savory seasonings, then left to chill so the flavors can meld. This one's just begging to be paired with crispy fried chicken.
Recipe: Perfect Copycat KFC Coleslaw
10. Easy Spicy Coleslaw
Another delightfully spicy take on coleslaw, this vibrant recipe is packed with personality. You'll jazz up a basic bag of coleslaw mix with tangy pepperoncini and chopped green onions, deepening the savory flavor notes and injecting warmth. The maple mustard dressing skips the more traditional mayo or olive oil base, and swaps in creamy tahini for a nuttier finish. And, you can absolutely turn up the heat with an extra sprinkle of red pepper flakes before serving.
Recipe: Easy Spicy Coleslaw
11. Bobby Flay's Coleslaw With A Twist
Chef Bobby Flay's approach to coleslaw is as expertly balanced as you'd expect, and here, we give his beloved recipe a spicy, fruity twist by incorporating sriracha sauce and pineapple juice. These transformative mix-ins blend effortlessly with the creamy mayo and sour cream, yielding a totally moreish dressing that clings to every finely shredded morsel of cabbage, carrot, and red onion. Try adding this crunchy mix to burgers or pulled pork sandwiches for a refreshing, spicy-sweet contrast to the rich, smoky meat.
12. Creamy Pineapple Coleslaw
This fruity slaw gets a sweet, tropical flavor boost from fresh chunks of pineapple. The sunny fruit pieces look undeniably striking nestled amongst the peppery, purple-hued shredded cabbage, adding bursts of juiciness that brighten every bite. To balance the sweetness, we throw in sharp red onion and fragrant cilantro, then tie everything together with a zingy lime yogurt dressing. Once tossed and finished with a sprinkle of parsley, the slaw makes for a dinner party-worthy accompaniment to seafood, grilled meats, or spicy mains.
Recipe: Creamy Pineapple Coleslaw
13. Chick-Fil-A Copycat Coleslaw
Chick-Fil-A's signature slaw is a favorite for many, and now you can enjoy that familiar creamy crunch from the comfort of your own kitchen. This copycat recipe captures the sweet and tangy balance of the chain's famous side, and it's ready in just 10 minutes. Chopped cabbage and carrot soak up plenty of richness from the creamy mayo and apple cider vinegar dressing, while maintaining a satisfying crisp texture. Sugar brings that distinctive sweet edge, contrasted by the tangy warmth of mustard powder and a pinch of salt to keep the flavors in harmony.
Recipe: Chick-Fil-A Copycat Coleslaw
14. Simple Apple Jicama Slaw
Crisp, light, and deliciously herbaceous, this apple jicama slaw is an elegant addition to any meal. Despite starting with a simple store-bought slaw mix, the recipe is anything but ordinary, and its sweet-tart bite is sure to go down a treat. Slices of jicama — a crunchy Mexican root vegetable — provide heartiness and a subtle nutty flavor, while crisp green apple brings a touch of sweetness. Cilantro and mint freshen things up with their bright, cooling notes, and a simple lime vinaigrette makes the ultimate zesty coating.
Recipe: Simple Apple Jicama Slaw
15. Easy Slaw For Fish Tacos
Tender, flaky fish, and a bright, crunchy slaw are a match made in heaven, and this hassle-free recipe was crafted with fish tacos in mind. Pre-shredded coleslaw mix is elevated with vibrant watermelon radish, fiery jalapeño, and cilantro, which bring heat and a peppery, herbaceous depth that complements the delicate, savory flavors of seafood especially well. Brightened with lime juice and sweetened with honey, the slaw is the ultimate refreshing balancer for salmon, cod, or tuna-topped tortillas.
Recipe: Easy Slaw For Fish Tacos
16. Authentic Curtido
Curtido is a traditional Salvadoran slaw that comes with probiotic benefits, and it brings some serious flavor to the table. Sweet, sharp, and spicy, it sees blanched and cooled cabbage tossed with carrots, red onion, and jalapeños, then dressed with apple cider vinegar and oregano. As the ingredients meld in the fridge, the fermentation process begins, with the slaw becoming tangier and richer in gut-friendly bacteria over time. Try adding this flavorful mix to rice bowls, pupusas, or quesadillas for a punchy upgrade.
Recipe: Authentic Curtido
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