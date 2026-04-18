16 Slaw Recipes That Go Beyond Basic Coleslaw

Spooned over spicy tacos, paired with fried chicken, or used to build a vibrant salad, slaw always delivers on flavor and crunch. This simple side dish is loved for its refreshing bite, and there's far more to it than the classic cabbage and mayo combo. When it comes to crafting the perfect slaw, there's plenty of room of creativity, whether you fancy something rich and creamy, bright and tangy, or enhanced with colorful add-ins.

A base of shredded greens is the go-to, but there are no set rules here. Sweet and earthy carrots are another popular pick, and many recipes benefit from the addition of fresh, juicy fruits. Slaw can be seasoned with bold spices, or transformed into something a little more sophisticated with the help of toasted nuts or rich cheeses. There so many many delicious versions to explore, and below, we've rounded up our favorites. So, next time you're craving slaw, consider switching things up with one of these tried-and-tested, flavor-packed recipes.