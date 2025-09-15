6 Store-Bought Coleslaws, Ranked Worst To Best

Ah, coleslaw –it's a must-have side for barbecue season, whether you pile it high on a brisket sandwich or just eat it straight from your fork. It's a beloved American dish outside of barbecues, too (in fact, a version of coleslaw is even Tennessee's state food). And while the rich, creamy combo of veggies is super easy to whip up at home, you won't always have the luxury of prep time and counter space. Need some last-minute coleslaw to feed a crowd? Your local grocer just may come in handy.

Now, even though the basic coleslaw formula is relatively simple, the end result will vary pretty widely depending on who's making it. Anyone can add varying amounts of dressing or their own unique coleslaw additions, so it's highly unlikely you'll ever find two that taste exactly the same. That begs the question, then: Who makes the best store-bought coleslaw? Well, dear readers, I expected this ranking piece would be way more difficult than it was. I, too, was of the novice belief that store coleslaws couldn't vary too wildly from one another, but I was very mistaken. After sampling several selections from local grocers, it was relatively easy to put them in a worst-to-best order based on their crunch, the veggie-to-dressing ratio, and the coleslaw's overall flavor. What follows is my definitive ranking — and yes, you should definitely take it into account before buying coleslaw blind.