The Absolute Best Way To Add Pickles To Coleslaw Without Ruining Its Texture
Pickles have been having a major moment lately, and for good reason. From pickle-infused drinks like martinis and lemonade to chips and popcorn, the tangy, salty, vinegar-soaked vegetables are popping up in recipes most people would never consider. You might think of them as an unexpected ingredient in coleslaw, but once you've tasted a version with those piquant little bits, you won't ever go back to making it without them.
Coleslaw can get a bad rap, especially when you think of the sad, soggy, mayonnaise-laden mixtures wilting at a summer barbecue. But not all slaws are created equal. The secret to a good one is more crunch and less moisture. Pickles are the perfect way to add flavor without compromising its texture or adding unnecessary liquids.
The key to incorporating them is to chop them into pieces that won't disintegrate in a bowl of hearty, crunchy cabbage. A pickle's flesh is very tender compared to its firm outer skin. The insides tend to become mushy when diced too small, so it's best to avoid grating them or slicing them into thin strips. Cutting them into larger pieces will help them hold their shape.
Choose the right pickle to improve your coleslaw's texture
When boosting your coleslaw's flavor, the world of pickles is your oyster, with so many unique varieties to choose from (though we can't in good faith endorse candied pickles in a savory slaw). Pickled cucumbers can be spicy, garlicky, sour, or mild. Not to mention, there's a wide variety of other vegetables that are perfect for pickling, like carrots, onions, green beans, and asparagus. Even pickled mustard seeds would add a wonderfully intense dose of tang and texture to a coleslaw.
If you're working with homemade pickled items, like red onions or carrots, those are a bit more texturally sound than cucumbers. Pickled red onions, if they were originally sliced into thin half moons, can be drained and added directly to the slaw, as that shape is already perfect for shredded cabbage. Pickled carrots, on the other hand, are hearty enough to be cut into small matchsticks or even small dice, but we don't recommend grating them, as that would leave strips that are too thin and prone to becoming mushy. Pickled jalapeños can be left whole or cut in half, and cornichons can be sliced into thin rounds or lengthwise into long spears.