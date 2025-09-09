The Absolute Best Way To Add Pickles To Coleslaw Without Ruining Its Texture

Pickles have been having a major moment lately, and for good reason. From pickle-infused drinks like martinis and lemonade to chips and popcorn, the tangy, salty, vinegar-soaked vegetables are popping up in recipes most people would never consider. You might think of them as an unexpected ingredient in coleslaw, but once you've tasted a version with those piquant little bits, you won't ever go back to making it without them.

Coleslaw can get a bad rap, especially when you think of the sad, soggy, mayonnaise-laden mixtures wilting at a summer barbecue. But not all slaws are created equal. The secret to a good one is more crunch and less moisture. Pickles are the perfect way to add flavor without compromising its texture or adding unnecessary liquids.

The key to incorporating them is to chop them into pieces that won't disintegrate in a bowl of hearty, crunchy cabbage. A pickle's flesh is very tender compared to its firm outer skin. The insides tend to become mushy when diced too small, so it's best to avoid grating them or slicing them into thin strips. Cutting them into larger pieces will help them hold their shape.