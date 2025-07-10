15 Unexpected Ingredients To Add To Coleslaw

As you head to your summer gatherings or host friends at your home, you may seek out ways to revamp your beloved generations-old coleslaw recipe. Hey, we love a classic slaw as much as the next person, but you may be on the lookout for new options to impress those around you (and yourself, too). To do so, we suggest incorporating some unexpected ingredients into your coleslaw to give it a fresh look, taste, and texture.

We'll give you some insights on what kinds of ingredients to use, why they work, what they add to the slaw, and if they pair well with any other components. And even though we may mention a couple of specific options, there are many add-ins and different ways to use each one. Coleslaw is great because you can make large quantities and mix it up every time you make it, so it never feels the same. These are unexpected, slightly odd, and interesting add-ins to spice up your coleslaw in the best way possible; we're going beyond utilizing kale or making Greek yogurt slaw dressings. We hope you find some inspiration to make your best dish yet!