15 Unexpected Ingredients To Add To Coleslaw
As you head to your summer gatherings or host friends at your home, you may seek out ways to revamp your beloved generations-old coleslaw recipe. Hey, we love a classic slaw as much as the next person, but you may be on the lookout for new options to impress those around you (and yourself, too). To do so, we suggest incorporating some unexpected ingredients into your coleslaw to give it a fresh look, taste, and texture.
We'll give you some insights on what kinds of ingredients to use, why they work, what they add to the slaw, and if they pair well with any other components. And even though we may mention a couple of specific options, there are many add-ins and different ways to use each one. Coleslaw is great because you can make large quantities and mix it up every time you make it, so it never feels the same. These are unexpected, slightly odd, and interesting add-ins to spice up your coleslaw in the best way possible; we're going beyond utilizing kale or making Greek yogurt slaw dressings. We hope you find some inspiration to make your best dish yet!
Blue cheese
We want to start off strong by including Ina Garten's recommendation for an unexpected coleslaw ingredient. Garten likes to crumble a slightly nutty, creamy Roquefort blue cheese at the end of the coleslaw-making process. This last step allows you to get a small piece in every bite of coleslaw without it turning into a creamy paste or dressing. You want the cheese to be a part of the whole dish, helping to create a rich and memorable slaw that will leave your guests asking for the recipe.
If you don't have Roquefort, you can employ Gorgonzola or your favorite blue cheese in its place. You could use blue cheese dressing if you prefer the flavor to coat every single crevice. It isn't as chunky as actual blue cheese bits, which can be beneficial if you want to mellow out the texture while still getting the sharp, earthy flavor the cheese provides. While this cheese isn't to everyone's liking, it certainly creates a noteworthy coleslaw.
Tahini
Play on the creamy, nutty flavor of tahini in your next batch of coleslaw. It's the perfect addition to a dressing when you want to move beyond the mayonnaise base. It's made from ground sesame seeds and has a rich texture, but it isn't too potent flavor-wise, unlike other nuts and seeds (we're looking at you, peanuts). It pairs marvelously with other dressing ingredients, such as lemon juice, apple cider vinegar, avocado oil, and garlic or even soy sauce and ginger for something more Asian-inspired.
You could keep the dressing simple if you prefer. Tahini, lemon juice, salt, and pepper can be the base of a delicious dressing when you want the tahini to remain the star. Add ingredients like cucumber or radish to the slaw to complement the dressing's flavor. This unexpected way to use tahini will give you a tantalizing, flavorful salad alternative to serve at your next barbecue.
Pickles
The pickle fans can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that they can enhance their coleslaw with this tasty ingredient. Pickles offer a bright, vinegary tang, slight crispiness, and moisture. They're an all-around fantastic addition to coleslaw that rarely feels out of place. Play up the herby flavors of dill pickles by finely chopping them into your slaw; it would be a marvelous addition to jazz up a store-bought bagged mix. Then, sprinkle in more dried dill and a couple of tablespoons of pickle juice to further elevate the flavor.
In addition to including the pickles in the slaw, you may also want to use a creamy pickle-infused dressing by adding pickle juice and dried dill to it. Because pickles are somewhat floppy when chopped (not nearly as hearty as a carrot or cabbage), avoid grating them or cutting them into strips. Although you might want to match the size of the other slaw staples, this only creates limp, unpleasant pickle pieces.
Pineapple
We already know that pineapple complements the flavor of chicken al pastor or a hot, cheesy pizza, but have you ever considered adding it to coleslaw? It adds brightness and levity to your standard slaw and helps equalize the richness of the mayonnaise dressing. It also contributes sweet and tangy notes without overwhelming the dish. Pineapple balances well with the rest of the slaw ingredients.
Try incorporating cilantro for a citrusy, peppery flavor that pairs with tangy pineapple, or use broccoli to bring an earthy element to the dish. We suggest using canned pineapple tidbits, or feel free to chop a fresh pineapple by hand. The small pieces give a burst of color and texture to the coleslaw without making it mushy, which might happen if you incorporate crushed pineapple. Just make sure to use no-sugar-added pineapple in juice and avoid the ultra-sweet fruit in heavy syrup options; the latter will result in a too-sweet coleslaw that's more akin to dessert.
Walnuts
Coleslaw's crispiness usually comes from snappy additions like cabbage, carrots, or broccoli. To revitalize your standard slaw, try adding a new texture with chopped walnuts. These crunchy bits offer an upgraded mouthfeel and flavor to your dish; they are firm yet not extremely tough, and bring an earthy, mild bitterness that works well with the creamy mayo and tangy mustard dressing.
As a plus, walnuts are packed with nutrients like copper, magnesium, manganese, omega-3 fatty acids, protein, and fiber to bring more than just flavor to your coleslaw. You could include finely diced celery to offer a complementary crispness. For a sweet and tart twist, pair the walnuts with dried cranberries. This unique side dish is perfect for winter holidays.
Maple syrup
Pineapple isn't the only way to add sweetness to coleslaw. Maple syrup is an unexpected pantry ingredient that can give your coleslaw a whole new flavor profile. Real maple syrup (not the pancake syrup from your local diner) has a dynamic flavor with notes of caramel, butterscotch, and vanilla — though this may vary based on the specific syrup. But fear not, this isn't about creating an ultra-sweet slaw.
The maple syrup's flavors get mellowed out by the tartness of vinegar or lemon juice and the richness of the mayonnaise, creating a well-rounded flavor. It offers a touch of sweetness, but it isn't obvious or overly sugary. Your guests will be thinking about securing a second serving the moment they take their first bites. Top it with some chopped parsley for a citrusy note that pairs well with the lemon juice in the slaw. Try serving this on a pulled pork sandwich or on the side of your freshly grilled burger.
Mint
Cilantro and parsley are fine choices to use in coleslaw because of their mild peppery and citrusy flavors. Mint, however, might seem like an unusual pick. The herb brings a refreshing note thanks to its menthol content. For best results, finely chop the mint. This will better distribute its flavor throughout the dish — and you don't want to chew on a full leaf that's bigger than the rest of the slaw elements. It brings a hint of minty goodness without overtaking the entire flavor of the dish. The herb can be balanced out by also including chopped scallions for an peppery-onion bite, as well as cilantro for a lemony kick.
Draw inspiration from malfouf salad, a Lebanese slaw or cabbage salad. The mint pairs best with a non-mayo-based dressing. Use olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, salt, and pepper instead. Try adding the mint-enhanced coleslaw to a Mediterranean pita wrap with grilled chicken or enjoy it as a scrumptious side salad at a picnic.
Peanut butter
Liven up your coleslaw dressing with peanut butter. This pantry staple is the perfect way to give your dish an Asian-inspired spin, and don't worry, your peanut butter won't be strange and clumpy. You'll mix it with ingredients like sesame oil, soy sauce, lime juice (or rice vinegar) to loosen the consistency and help it bind to your slaw base. The peanut butter dressing is a simple way to revitalize your bagged slaw mix when you want to impress.
You could also add chopped peanuts or sesame seeds for extra nuttiness and texture. These flavors work well with cilantro, spring onions, and ginger, if you want to offer more dimension. Since you're not using mayonnaise, this coleslaw iteration is completely vegan. Bring this standout dish to a party or picnic. Just note that if you want to prep it ahead of time, keep the dressing and cabbage separate to preserve the flavor, then mix just before serving.
Pimento-stuffed olives
Olives are one of those polarizing ingredients that people either love or love to hate. If you're in the former category, consider adding them to your coleslaw. It seems strange, but they bring a welcome salty taste to the dish. Because of the brininess, you don't need many to make an impact. No need to overload the slaw with olives, but you certainly can if you feel inclined.
For those who are fond of pimento-stuffed olives, we have a few options for you. Start by slicing them into thin pieces, and then decide if you want a more traditional coleslaw. If not, pair them with shredded cabbage or a bagged slaw mix, plus red onion and bell pepper. Use a mayo-based dressing if you want to keep it familiar. Or omit the mayonnaise and work with a tangier dressing to better complement the taste of the olives — oil, vinegar, mustard, and a touch of sugar will make a great dressing.
Hot sauce
Spicy coleslaw? Sign us up. The standard creamy dressing is a classic for sure, but sometimes you want to switch things up. Hot sauce is a simple way to add heat, especially if you have a bottle or two stocked in your pantry or fridge already. If you prefer to keep the mayo as a way to offer a creamy balance, then you can combine it with mustard, vinegar, pickle relish, and hot sauce for a scrumptious dressing that's tangy, spicy, creamy, and just a tad sweet.
Rather than the mayonnaise base, you could use ketchup, vinegar, and sugar for your dressing. You have a lot of flexibility over what ingredients you add to both the dressing and the spicy slaw; cilantro and chopped jalapeños are a good place to start. A spice-laden coleslaw is a tasty way to top pulled pork sandwiches or fish tacos.
Pomegranate seeds
Pomegranate seeds aren't a new concept in salads, like in a roasted butternut squash salad, but you might not have come across it in your run–of–the–mill coleslaw. It brings a fresh color and taste to the slaw. You can feel the seed burst in your mouth as you bite into it. It's just juicy enough to leave you wanting more, but not enough that it feels like you sipped juice. Their flavor a mix of sweet and tart, making them a welcome addition to your slaw. This flavor profile pairs wonderfully with any tangy notes from lemon juice or vinegar. They're sweet, but not as much as pineapple or maple syrup, so they're a considerably more subtle choice if going all-in with a sweet ingredient is out of the question.
It makes a great pick for purple cabbage and the orange of a carrot to create a striking rainbow of colors that will appeal to your senses. It's best to sprinkle the seeds on top of your finished slaw so they're front and center, but also so they don't accidentally pop as you're mixing things together. We think this is a captivating dish to display at a family gathering or potluck.
Mango
Give your coleslaw a fruity upgrade with fresh, juicy mango. You can absolutely dice the mango to offer a different size and mouthfeel compared to the shredded elements. But if you want them to seamlessly blend in with the rest of the ingredients, cut them into thin strips roughly the same size as the shredded cabbage and carrots — obviously, you can't grate mango, as it would just turn to mush.
The yellow-fleshed fruit works with a delightful range of ingredients, so you don't have to stop at mango and mango alone. Bring an aromatic quality with herbs like mint and cilantro. This results in a stunning slaw that's perfect for fish tacos or as a side salad for your meal. Rather than a mayo-based dressing, keep it simple with oil, vinegar, and then salt and pepper to taste. For something sweet and acidic, make a simple dressing with lemon juice and agave syrup.
Sunflower seeds
We discussed adding walnuts to coleslaw already — and sunflower seeds offer a similar profile. Their crunchiness is a pleasant textural contrast to the snappy, moist firmness of the other slaw ingredients, like cabbage and carrots. Sunflower seeds, while nutty, have a mild taste that'll bring a whisper of depth to your dish, without outshining the rest of the ingredients. Simply make your favorite slaw recipe and then add in unsalted sunflower seeds, as you don't want to make your dish too salty.
Roasted or raw seeds work fine; the former will just be slightly firmer. Because the seeds are small, they tend to fall to the bottom of the bowl. To solve this issue, add them to the top of the dish rather than mixing them directly into your coleslaw. That way, they're more evenly dispersed and they won't get too soft if you prep the slaw ahead of time. Integrate herbs like fresh cilantro and dill for added color, aroma, and flavor.
Everything bagel seasoning
Although it has "bagel" in the name, everything bagel seasoning is surprisingly versatile. Adding it to coleslaw is likely one of many ways you never thought to use the seasoning, along with other uses — like adding it to savory oatmeal or mac and cheese. You might already have the blend in your pantry, but you can find it pretty easily at grocery stores these days — or your local bagel shop, of course. Just shake it on for an everything bagel seasoning coleslaw that ramps up the savory profile of the dish. The seasoning is usually made of sesame seeds, poppy seeds, dried onion, dried garlic (not powdered, as that would provide a less chunky texture), and salt.
You could simply add the seasoning to a standard coleslaw and leave it at that, or try another delicious way to approach it. Take inspiration from Tex-Mex cuisine and add roasted corn and cilantro. Or channel Thai flavors with green snow peas, shredded ginger, and a soy sauce-based dressing.
Soy sauce
We've mentioned soy sauce a few times because it couples nicely with other add-ins, but it deserves its own place on the list. By now, it shouldn't be a huge shocker to include it, but it still fits the "unexpected" bill compared to a standard coleslaw that your family has been making for decades. For an Asian-inspired twist, skip the mayo and include soy sauce in your dressing.
The dressing pairs soy sauce with rice vinegar, lime juice, honey, chopped chilies, and a couple of other ingredients to create a multi-dimensional sauce. It's tangy, umami-rich, sweet, spicy — what's not to love? A garnish of scallions, sesame seeds, and cilantro for added crunch, flavor, and color. It can be served as a side for fresh sushi or your favorite homemade stir-fry meal. It also goes well with other proteins, such as steak, seafood, or chicken.