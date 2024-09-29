The Unexpected Pantry Ingredient That Will Give Coleslaw A Whole New Flavor

Unless you're in the category of coleslaw haters, odds are you have an opinion about how it should be made. Maybe you prefer it creamy and drenched in mayonnaise dressing, or perhaps on the lighter side but with a subtle taste of vinegar. Regardless of how you like it, there is endless room for creativity to boost the flavor of your coleslaw beyond just the dressing, whether that be with nuts, seeds, or dried fruit. One of our favorite ways to elevate coleslaw involves adding a sweet ingredient to it: Try adding a tablespoon of maple syrup to your next batch of slaw for a sophisticated flavor.

Surprisingly, maple syrup's amber hue and distinct caramel-like flavor aren't overpowering when added to coleslaw — especially if you're strategic with other additions. Depending on your preference, either mayonnaise or vinegar could work well, but you'll want to add other ingredients as well to balance everything out. If you want to make sure the maple flavor is not too intense, try adding both vinegar and lemon juice. These two acidic ingredients help keep everything well-rounded and ensure that no one flavor overpowers the other. And if you can't get enough of a super sweet and tangy coleslaw, add some additional sweetness with some dried cranberries or sliced and dried apricots.