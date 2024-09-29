The Unexpected Pantry Ingredient That Will Give Coleslaw A Whole New Flavor
Unless you're in the category of coleslaw haters, odds are you have an opinion about how it should be made. Maybe you prefer it creamy and drenched in mayonnaise dressing, or perhaps on the lighter side but with a subtle taste of vinegar. Regardless of how you like it, there is endless room for creativity to boost the flavor of your coleslaw beyond just the dressing, whether that be with nuts, seeds, or dried fruit. One of our favorite ways to elevate coleslaw involves adding a sweet ingredient to it: Try adding a tablespoon of maple syrup to your next batch of slaw for a sophisticated flavor.
Surprisingly, maple syrup's amber hue and distinct caramel-like flavor aren't overpowering when added to coleslaw — especially if you're strategic with other additions. Depending on your preference, either mayonnaise or vinegar could work well, but you'll want to add other ingredients as well to balance everything out. If you want to make sure the maple flavor is not too intense, try adding both vinegar and lemon juice. These two acidic ingredients help keep everything well-rounded and ensure that no one flavor overpowers the other. And if you can't get enough of a super sweet and tangy coleslaw, add some additional sweetness with some dried cranberries or sliced and dried apricots.
More ways to sweeten coleslaw
Maple syrup is one of our favorite ways to elevate coleslaw because there's really nothing quite like it. Its flavor is delicate and nutty, which contrasts well with the slight pepperiness of the cabbage. It is an effective way to add sweetness to coleslaw, but there are other ways to improve store-bought coleslaw that don't involve the golden-colored syrup. Of course, the most obvious way to sweeten coleslaw is by adding sugar to it. One of the biggest mistakes everyone makes when making coleslaw is oversalting it, and this can be remedied by adding some sugar, either granulated or brown. This can help balance the two flavors out and ensure that your coleslaw isn't overwhelmingly salty.
If you like maple syrup but don't have any on hand, agave is a good alternative that provides a similar flavor but a less intense level of sweetness. If you want to add a bit of spice to contrast with the additional sugar, give classic coleslaw some sweet heat with a tablespoon of hot honey. Both flavors are super complex and sure to stand out beside bitter cabbage and earthy carrots, making your coleslaw one to remember.