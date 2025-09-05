This Variation On Coleslaw Is Tennessee's State Food

You've most likely heard of coleslaw, that dish made of shredded cabbage and a mayo-based dressing served cold, but what about hot slaw? At first, hot slaw might sound like it's a typo or mispronunciation, but we're here to tell you that it's indeed a dish, one that is coined Tennessee's state food. Hot slaw is mostly made up of the same core ingredients of that coleslaw you might pair with barbecue or fried chicken, but it adds spicy peppers for heat.

Sometimes referred to as Nashville hot coleslaw or hot coleslaw, there are various takes on the recipe. However, it's expected to have the shredded cabbage and carrots that coleslaw is made of, but there's another major difference with the dressing. Instead of mayonnaise, hot slaw's dressing is vinegar based, often combined with mustard. Although, there are some recipes that add mayonnaise to the dressing too, so it's all about which version you try out or cook at home. Other ingredients include jalapeño, raw onion, or spices like cayenne pepper.