This Variation On Coleslaw Is Tennessee's State Food
You've most likely heard of coleslaw, that dish made of shredded cabbage and a mayo-based dressing served cold, but what about hot slaw? At first, hot slaw might sound like it's a typo or mispronunciation, but we're here to tell you that it's indeed a dish, one that is coined Tennessee's state food. Hot slaw is mostly made up of the same core ingredients of that coleslaw you might pair with barbecue or fried chicken, but it adds spicy peppers for heat.
Sometimes referred to as Nashville hot coleslaw or hot coleslaw, there are various takes on the recipe. However, it's expected to have the shredded cabbage and carrots that coleslaw is made of, but there's another major difference with the dressing. Instead of mayonnaise, hot slaw's dressing is vinegar based, often combined with mustard. Although, there are some recipes that add mayonnaise to the dressing too, so it's all about which version you try out or cook at home. Other ingredients include jalapeño, raw onion, or spices like cayenne pepper.
History about Tennessee's hot slaw and how to make it at home no matter where you live
Rumors are that hot slaw came to fruition at Star Vue Drive-In Theater in Cleveland, Tennessee, well before it became the state's official food. You might come across it at a cookout or restaurant at an array of places in the Southern United States, too. As for Tennessee, the state's General Assembly passed legislation in February 2024 that made it the state's official food. Sponsored by Representative Kevin Raper, it officially became active in March 2024. There's even an annual festival celebrating hot slaw in Cleveland, which is also the Hot Slaw Capital of Tennessee.
If you don't happen to live around Tennessee or another southern state that slings hot slaw, there are many recipes online to make it at home. As a basic outline, you'll need to thinly shred, grate, or cut cabbage, or buy one of those pre-made bags of slaw at the grocery store. Then you'll make that vinegar-and-mustard dressing, toss in any other additions like spicy peppers and onions, and toss to combine. Unlike coleslaw, you then serve it at room temperature, or even warm, with the rest of the meal like hot dogs or pulled pork – just like down in Tennessee.