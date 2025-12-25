The Ultimate Guide To Mustard Powder

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're like a lot of home cooks, your organized spice rack is probably filled with many everyday spices that you find yourself using over and over again. For many of us, salt and black pepper are essential in a wide variety of meals, and perhaps you pull out the garlic powder, smoked paprika, or crushed red pepper frequently as well. But depending on the kinds of dishes you tend to cook on a regular basis, you might find yourself scratching your head when it comes to that shaker of mustard powder. What are you supposed to do with it, anyway?

Mustard powder can function as an incredibly important spice in a wide array of dishes, and knowing how to work with it can yield tastier meals —and ensure that it doesn't just go stale after years of hanging out on your spice rack, unused. Take a closer look at this guide to learn more about mustard powder and how you can use it in your cooking.