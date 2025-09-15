Where Most Of The World's Mustard Seeds Come From

Mustard seeds and its variant paste and oil are the cornerstones of many cuisines across the world. In fact, mustard enjoyed such importance among Ancient Egyptians that they even put some of it in the Pharaoh's tombs. While mustard seeds are central in Asian, Middle Eastern, African, and North American cuisines, they can also be found in some European countries like France and Germany. The usage of mustard seeds depends on the cuisine, but generally, they go well in different types of pickles, stews, stir-fries, and vinaigrettes. Some countries like India, Pakistan, and Nepal temper mustard seeds in oil before adding them to dals and curries for a sharp, flavorful kick.

Despite its popularity across the globe, most of the world's mustard seeds are produced by one tiny country bordering India — Nepal. Based on statistics gathered by Faostat, Nepal produced 230,050 tonnes of mustard seeds in 2022, making it the highest mustard seed-producing country in the world. Moreover, 2022 also marked Nepal's highest mustard seed output through history, which was 4.45% greater than the previous year when it produced 220,250 tonnes of seeds, per Faostat. In 2021, Nepal alone contributed to a total of 41.3% of the world's mustard seeds production, with Russia and Canada coming in at second and third place, respectively. Together, the three countries were responsible for nearly 80% of all mustard seeds grown across the globe.