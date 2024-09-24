The Comforting Vegetable You Should Be Adding To Mac And Cheese

Mac and cheese is such a delicious, cozy meal that it can take practically any mix-in you want to throw at it. Most additional ingredients are geared toward amping up its rich, savory flavor — like ranch powder, which creates a next-level mac and cheese, or barbecue sauce, which brings plenty of sweet heat. But if you want a mix-in that will elevate the comfort factor of your dish while imparting a little freshness and nutrition, go for green beans instead.

While they are a crunchy veggie (when raw), green beans are no strangers to comfort food. If you're unsure of how they'll fare in mac and cheese, just take a look at dishes like green bean casserole, which also deploys a creamy sauce. Only in this case, instead of using cream of mushroom soup, you'll be incorporating a rich, cheesy sauce, which is (arguably) more delicious. When the green beans cook down, they become nice and soft, so they blend in nicely with your other ingredients. But they'll still retain a slight bite that will help balance out all the creaminess, along with most of their nutrients.