These Jam-Packed Strawberry Donuts Get An Extra Flavor Boost With A Special Ingredient

If soft, fluffy donuts that are crispy on the outside, gooey on the inside, and bursting with strawberry flavor are your jam, then you simply have to make these jam-packed strawberry donuts. But pay close attention, because one secret ingredient makes all the difference in these puffy treats, giving them vibrant strawberry flavor through and through.

As the recipe developer for At the Immigrant's Table, I love modernizing old-fashioned recipes. And while everyone loves a good donut, few want to spend their precious time waiting for yeasted dough to proof, or dealing with strawberry donuts that have little actual strawberry flavor. That's why I took a traditional vintage jam-filled strawberry donut recipe and converted it to rise with baking powder. And to get the strawberry flavor across, these donuts have a double hit of strawberry flavor, from freeze-dried strawberry powder baked right into the dough, plus a filling of strawberry jam in the center.

Thanks to the baking powder, these strawberry donuts require no rising time, but puff up expertly when added to hot oil. They're ready in about 30 minutes, making them easily achievable on the weekend, or even as a fun weeknight dessert. Dust them with sugar and more freeze-dried strawberry powder for a natural pink blush, and serve these old-fashioned bites to someone you love.