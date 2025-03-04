Don't Make Pastry Cream Without These 8 Pro-Tips

Whether it's layered in a Boston cream pie or used as a filling in a chocolate eclair, nothing makes for a more decadent dessert than pastry cream. This creamy dessert component is somewhere in the middle between a custard sauce, which is its thinner cousin known as créme anglaise that is typically poured over souffles, cakes, or other desserts, and baked custards like créme brûlée or flan. Pastry cream is too firm for pouring but not as stiff as baked custards. It's the perfect, creamy addition to everything from classic French fruit tarts to Italian lobster tail pastries.

Pastry cream is made by carefully whisking warm milk, egg yolks, cornstarch, and sugar together in a pot over gentle heat. The trick is monitoring the temperature at all times to prevent the warm milk or the heat from the stovetop from cooking the eggs because scrambled egg pastry cream is as awful as it sounds.

I learned this lesson the hard way in culinary school, where pastry cream was an important part of the pastry curriculum at the French culinary school I attended. The goal is to heat the pastry cream so that it's hot enough to gently cook the eggs and activate the cornstarch's thickening powers, but not hot enough to scramble the eggs. When done correctly, the result is a smooth and luscious concoction you'll want to slather on cakes, cookies, or pies. These tips will help make pastry cream perfection a reality.