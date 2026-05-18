Baked Churro Cake Donuts Recipe

While the desire for homemade churros may be great at times, the mess of deep frying is enough to turn most home bakers off this treat. For our baked churro cake donuts, we took the same flavor you know and love in these Mexican confections and turned them into an easy-to-bake cake donut. That way, you can have your churros and your donuts, too.

As the food blogger behind At the Immigrant's Table, I'm a big fan of transforming complicated baked goods from around the world into something any cooking enthusiast can make at home. These cake donuts are an example of that: an attempt to take a familiar international sweet treat that may be intimidating, and convert it into a simple, easy recipe that even beginners can master.

Our recipe takes the typical flavors of a churro — cinnamon, sugar, and a smooth Mexican chocolate dipping sauce — and combines them with our favorite cake donut recipe. The resulting donuts are gooey but airy, chewy on the inside and crispy on the outside. You can choose between cinnamon sugar, chocolate coating, or have the best of both worlds and use both. And if you want to crisp your donuts even further, you can take a page from our advice on how not to dry out your churros, and place a cup of boiling water on the lowest rack of your oven during pre-baking. Either way, your donut recipe might just be everyone's favorite dessert.