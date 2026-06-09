Keep Your Cabbage Plants Far Away From These Popular Garden Staples

If you've ever heard that basil and tomatoes should be planted together, or that corn, beans and squash are known together as "the three sisters," then you've heard of companion planting. It's the idea that certain plants can be mutually beneficial to each other, either by helping to repel pests, provide nutrients the other needs, or create an ideal growing condition.

The opposite is also true. One of the mistakes people make with companion planting is not considering which plants might need to be kept apart. There is a whole host of reasons that two types of plants might not get along. Some are fast growers, notorious for stealing space and valuable nutrients. Others create environments where pests and disease can more easily settle in and destroy your plants.

Cabbages grow well alongside aromatic herbs such as rosemary and sage, which will help keep away some of the critters that feed on young leaves. They also do well with beans and peas, which will provide the nitrogen than cabbages love.

Cabbage is fairly hardy and easy to grow, but it's not immune to pests and disease. Even plants that survive these setbacks can be low yield if they don't get enough nutrients. If you want your gardening efforts to be rewarded with a healthy crop of cabbages, here are some fruits and vegetable you should avoid having in the same garden bed.