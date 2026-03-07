This Is What You Should Do With Potatoes That Have Sprouted

You say "sprouted potato," we say "slam that bad boy back underground." With some preparation, sprouted potatoes can still be safe to eat — but, it's safer to replant them than to cut off the sprouts and cook with them, especially after those sprouts have reached or surpassed ½-inch in length. Potato sprouts contain compounds (specifically glycoalkaloids like solanine and chaconine), which stick in the potatoes' skin and become toxic in the body when consumed in large quantities, leading to an upset stomach or indigestion. However, it's worth noting that potatoes already contain glycoalkaloids — the compound is just more concentrated in the sprouts. To that end, the unsightly sprouts jutting from your spud are powerful organic plant material filled with energy for taking another trip in the soil.

The reason why potatoes sprout in your pantry or long-storage in the first place is that the tuber thinks it's underground, and that springtime has arrived. The dark, moist, warm conditions spuds are accustomed to during their subterranean tenure prompt the formation of those sprouts, which are a crucial fixture in the natural propagation process. To help stave off sprouting from the jump, store your potatoes in a cool, dark space with adequate breathing room, like a milk crate in a walk-in pantry. However, once the proverbial "worm has turned," replanting them is more eco-friendly than throwing them away — and when sprouts emerge, the spuds are already well into the regrowth process.