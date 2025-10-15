Where Exactly To Store Potatoes So They Last Longer

Because potatoes react to all sorts of different stimuli in the environment, the ideal storage conditions are meant to put them in a state of stasis. You see, the potato is a tuber, a part of the plant that stores energy and nutrients over the winter, allowing the plant to regrow in the spring when conditions improve. As such, your job is to keep the potato in an eternal winter. The first step is to keep them in the dark. Sure, you can store potatoes on the counter for a while, but before long they will begin to turn green and sprout, as the tuber produces chlorophyll as well as the toxin solanine.

While it is generally considered safe to eat green potatoes, it is suggested that you cut away the green portions and shoots — and no one likes wasting food. Next up is storage temperature. The ideal temperature at which to keep your potatoes is around 45 to 55 degrees Fahrenheit. If it gets too warm, the potatoes may think it's time to sprout. Too much colder (as in the refrigerator), and they begin to convert starches to sugars, which will change how they cook.

Potatoes should be stored with a little room to breathe, both to keep moisture levels stable and to prevent the potatoes from being exposed to ethylene gas. Too much moisture in the air can cause the potatoes to sprout or rot, while too little can cause them to dry out and shrink. As for ethylene gas, potatoes don't produce too much of it themselves, but they are sensitive to it. Never store potatoes with foods that produce ethylene, such as onions, apples, and bananas.