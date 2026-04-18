12 Veggies To Plant That'll Be Ready For Harvest In One Month

When you plant seeds, you're putting in time and effort that usually won't yield reward for months. But for anyone short on patience or beginner gardeners who need quick results for a bit of reassurance, there are some fast-growing vegetables that you'll be able to harvest in a matter of weeks. You won't get any fruiting vegetables such as tomatoes or squash in this short time — they need months to both grow and ripen — but certain leafy vegetables and even some root vegetables can be on your plate in under a month. Many leafy greens can also be eaten at the baby stage of growth, making your wait time for those types even shorter.

When buying vegetable seeds, be sure to check the packet for the harvest or maturity time. Even with the same vegetable, the specific variety can make a big difference to how long it takes to grow.