Arugula, spinach's spicy cousin, is arguably one of the best leafy greens out there. Yes, kale has taken the spotlight in recent years, and spinach is always lingering as a fan favorite, but arugula has so many elements that make it versatile, unique, and desirable. Not only is it nutritious, but it's also robust enough to hold up under heat. Unlike most types of lettuce, arugula doesn't taste like it's gone bad when heated and wilted. In fact, you might even see wilted arugula on your gourmet restaurant menu. In addition, it has a peppery, spicy, earthy flavor that packs a bigger punch than spinach or kale. In my experience as a recipe designer and chef, homegrown and local farm-bought arugula has the spiciest kick, but it's still detectable in your brand-name mass-produced packages. Before you build yourself a big old salad, there's a lot you need to know about arugula. There are so many ways to use arugula other than salad, and it can be fun to experiment with to exercise your culinary creativity.

Because of arugula's ability to take a little heat, you may find it in both hot and cold dishes to add an aesthetic appeal. It's also bite-sized, so arugula is often served with its leaves whole rather than chopped. However, mincing them up can provide a nice texture and distribution of flavor, and blending them will turn food bright green. Don't get me wrong, arugula is the perfect ingredient for a delicious salad (it's my go-to salad base), but its potential has much more reach. Let's experiment with these 13 ways to use arugula other than salad.