13 Ways To Use Arugula Other Than Salad
Arugula, spinach's spicy cousin, is arguably one of the best leafy greens out there. Yes, kale has taken the spotlight in recent years, and spinach is always lingering as a fan favorite, but arugula has so many elements that make it versatile, unique, and desirable. Not only is it nutritious, but it's also robust enough to hold up under heat. Unlike most types of lettuce, arugula doesn't taste like it's gone bad when heated and wilted. In fact, you might even see wilted arugula on your gourmet restaurant menu. In addition, it has a peppery, spicy, earthy flavor that packs a bigger punch than spinach or kale. In my experience as a recipe designer and chef, homegrown and local farm-bought arugula has the spiciest kick, but it's still detectable in your brand-name mass-produced packages. Before you build yourself a big old salad, there's a lot you need to know about arugula. There are so many ways to use arugula other than salad, and it can be fun to experiment with to exercise your culinary creativity.
Because of arugula's ability to take a little heat, you may find it in both hot and cold dishes to add an aesthetic appeal. It's also bite-sized, so arugula is often served with its leaves whole rather than chopped. However, mincing them up can provide a nice texture and distribution of flavor, and blending them will turn food bright green. Don't get me wrong, arugula is the perfect ingredient for a delicious salad (it's my go-to salad base), but its potential has much more reach. Let's experiment with these 13 ways to use arugula other than salad.
Blend up some fresh pesto
The wonderful thing about pesto is that it can come in a variety of flavors. Yes, the standard basil pesto is an unshakable classic. But have you ever tried sun-dried tomato pesto, pepita, or cilantro pesto? Actually, pesto is quite versatile and can be made with a myriad of ingredients, but the basic formula includes nuts or seeds, parmesan cheese (or a vegan alternative like nutritional yeast or lemon juice), extra virgin olive oil, garlic, salt, pepper, and a main ingredient like basil. Well, it's time you tried arugula pesto created with our new favorite leafy green.
You can expect arugula pesto to be less intense than basil, which is a potent herb. While arugula is milder overall, it's also spicier and carries that strong peppery flavor. Another option when making arugula pesto is to use both arugula and basil together in the food processor. The two complement and balance each other, as one is sweet and the other spicy. Enjoy the pesto classically over pasta, but also consider smearing it on your pizza or panini. You could even dip your veggies in it or top your burger with a big spoonful. The possibilities are endless.
Pile it on your burger
When making a burger or sandwich, lettuce seems to be the universal go-to leafy green. We have to ask ourselves why. Yes, lettuce is mellow, sweet, crunchy, and delicate, which is a nice contrast to the dense and chewy burger. When shredded, it does a nice job of holding onto sauces and preventing slippery ingredients from popping right out of the bun. But there is an alternative leafy green that could be used in its place, and it could do an arguably better job at rounding out your burger. Arugula, as we know, holds up well under heat, so you don't have to worry about that sizzling patty or melted cheese coming in contact with it.
In addition, because of the arugula's rough texture, even a heaping pile can stay in place amongst sauces and slippery ingredients. So slather on the fancy sauce and pickles without fear of a landslide. The best reason to use arugula on your juicy turkey burger, beef burger, or even veggie patty is the flavor. Arugula creates a mild spicy kick and slight bitterness that intensifies the flavors around it, adding layers of flavor. No need to add crushed black pepper to your sandwich; arugula's got it covered. While lettuce does the trick, arugula will captivate an audience.
Toss it into your pasta dish
Keep a bag of arugula in your refrigerator, and toss it on everything savory. If you're hoping to make a basic dish gourmet, then consider adding arugula to your pasta. There's not a pasta dish that can't be enhanced by the leafy green. Of course, arugula is a fantastic ingredient to add to pasta salad, but here we are focusing on ways to use arugula other than salads.
For especially dense meals, like those with cream sauces or heavy olive oil, arugula brings a fresh and crunchy component that gives pasta a new dimension and diversity of texture. Unless you'd like arugula fully wilted, just toss a handful on top when you plate your pasta. If you add it to the simmering sauce, it may become too soft. Plus, it tastes best when it still has some structure left. Don't overwhelm your dish with arugula, as you want the overall mouthfeel to remain dense and intense.
Use it as a bed for cooked protein
When you cook up a beautifully tender fillet of salmon, a seared chicken breast, or even a sauced and roasted eggplant, it's likely to be dripping with flavor — literally dripping. This is why we often use a bed of rice to absorb all of those incredible flavors so they don't go to waste. Well, not everyone is a big fan of rice or even grains in general. Perhaps you love grains and are looking for a creative alternative because you find them a bit overused when paired with proteins. Arugula is your gal.
Grab a handful of washed arugula to create a spicy, chewy bed of greens for your cooked and sizzling hot protein. The sauce will get tangled up in the little tendrils of the textured leaves. Those drippings won't go to waste, and the crunch of the greens adds a nice contrast to the mouthfeel of the meat or roasted vegetables. Beyond the textural component, the temperature contrast also brings diversity to the palate. In addition, it takes much less time and effort to rinse a handful of arugula than to cook rice from scratch. Simplify your life while adding a sophisticated element to your meat and potatoes dinner.
Spice up your avocado toast
The infamous breakfast food, avocado toast, has grown in popularity as well as definition. What was once a simple smear of avocado onto toast, sometimes with a little salt or garlic powder to add some oomph, has become one step away from an open-faced sandwich. Honestly, I'm not complaining. If we really want to keep it as a loaded toast and veer away from the sandwich territory, then any additional ingredients (beyond seasoning) should be limited. One topping to pair with the avocado seems reasonable, and I think that should be arugula.
There are plenty of ingredients to upgrade your avocado toast out there, but arugula stands out from the crowd because it highlights the best in each other. The fruit is fatty, sweet, dense, and creamy, while arugula couldn't be more different. It's peppery, spicy, crisp, and dry. Layering one on the other delivers beautiful diversity, especially cradled by a crisp piece of toasted sourdough. Hey, it's not bad to look at, either. If you find the strands of leaves difficult to chew through, consider chopping them up. Add salt, black pepper, and a small dash of balsamic vinegar reduction to round it out.
Pile it on your pizza
Who doesn't love pizza? If you like bread and cheese (which most of the population does), then it's likely you enjoy some variation of the Italian classic. The beautiful thing about pizza is that there are endless variations. My Italian ancestors would roll over in their graves, but heck, I could put pineapple and cut-up hotdog on my pie if I wanted to. Everyone has their favorite, but have you ever had a pizza with arugula before? There are a few ways to make it, but the overall theme is that it's piled with arugula, often contains freshly shaved parmesan, and drizzled with balsamic reduction.
I love to use arugula on my grilled pizzas, but your typical oven pizza would work as well. There are two notes you'll want to take into consideration because an arugula pizza is not your typical pie. Use a thin crust, and keep the cheese and sauce minimal. Some folks opt to use cherry tomatoes instead of tomato sauce or strategic globs of tomato sauce instead of spreading it all over the pizza. Cheese, like fontina, parmesan, and mozzarella, should be used in moderation. Restaurant-worthy pizza toppings like prosciutto and pesto are welcome at the table. Be sure all of the toppings and the pizza are cooked, and then top with fresh arugula, extra virgin olive oil, and balsamic drizzle. If you prefer to wilt your arugula more, toss it back in the oven or on the grill for another minute or so.
Press it into your tacos
It's so easy to fall into a taco rut: protein of choice, shredded cheese, sliced cherry tomatoes, avocado, sour cream, and lettuce. The components are predictably delicious but lacking in creativity and variety. A few simple swaps can make all the difference, and I suggest starting with lettuce, which is the blandest ingredient. Iceberg lettuce's purpose is to add variety in texture and temperature. It's mild and mellow, which can give your palate a rest from the boldly spiced protein. However, you could include a little more intensity of flavor and get away with it.
Instead of shredded iceberg, give arugula a shot. Add a pinch of the robust leafy greens to your tacos, and let it stick to the sour cream or guacamole. It adds a nice crisp crunch but with a peppery and fresh aftertaste. It's a simple swap that can give your tacos a boost in aesthetics and flavor without any additional effort. It's easier because you don't have to shred the iceberg lettuce. Easier, tastier ... it's a win-win.
Sprinkle it on your nachos
Nachos are an interesting dish because they have quite a range. You can microwave corn chips topped with squeeze cheese, or you can deep fry freshly made tortillas and top them with pickled onions, slow-roasted shredded pork, fresh avocado, and melted Vermont aged cheddar. It can be a two-second snack or a farm-to-table dinner. If you prefer to get creative with your nachos, consider adding some arugula along with the other fresh toppings.
There are plenty of creative nacho toppings out there, and luckily, arugula goes with just about all of them. Swap out your cilantro for arugula if you're part of the population that thinks cilantro tastes like soap. Or use both if you love cilantro. Just be sure to add the arugula after the nachos come out of the oven, along with your avocado and other cold toppings. The contrast of cold and baked toppings is part of the fun. And hey, even if you're an easy-bake nachos kind of cook, you can still sprinkle a little arugula on top to spice things up a bit.
Make rocket soup or gazpacho
There is no stopping home cooks once soup season rolls around. They can make just about anything into soup, and we're thankful to put all of those leftover veggies to good use come the end of harvest season. Leafy greens sometimes sneak into the soup, notably kale, which tends to hold up well in a zuppa Toscana or white bean soup. And let's not leave out all of those wonderful options to enjoy after the warm soup season commences. If you're into chilled soups like gazpacho, then it's time you considered arugula for the role of leading lady.
First, you'll need to know the basics about how to make green gazpacho. What will you use for your base? Cucumbers and yogurt are a consistent hit. I love to include as many fresh herbs as possible and, of course, arugula. Arugula will give your soup a slightly bitter, grassy, peppery flavor in a pleasing way to help balance the tanginess of the yogurt and mellow, sweet cucumber. It will also help to turn your gazpacho bright green, which can be quite eye-catching.
Top your breakfast eggs
You can tell a lot about a person from what they eat for breakfast. Are they a protein bar-and-go kind of guy? Maybe they're a two eggs over easy with three slices of bacon girl or a pancakes and French toast lover. But if you eat the same breakfast every day, and that breakfast includes eggs, you're missing a delectable opportunity. One simple change can help you expand your culinary horizons and add a little nutrition to your daily routine. Choose a different fresh ingredient to top your eggs: minced arugula.
I find the full leaves look beautiful and improve the appearance of the plate, but they're a bit stringy in combination with the soft and delicate eggs. Roughly chop the greens with a sharp blade to prevent bruising, and sprinkle it on top right after your eggs come off the stove. This will give the greens a chance to wilt slightly. Crushed black pepper makes a wonderful ride-along, and after a while, you may even find yourself sneaking more leafy greens into your diet.
Garnish your feast
Parsley, parsley, parsley. Is anyone else sick of curly parsley making an appearance on the side of their plate as a garnish? Let's petition for relevant, edible garnishes that match the vibe of the meal. Parsley is a nice palate cleanser, and it can freshen your breath, but if we're talking about aesthetic appeal, it won't make my top 10. Arugula is beautiful, and when piled properly, it creates a wonderful, playful texture and height. Consider adding a pinch of arugula to your dishes instead of sticking with the basics.
When it comes to garnishing, I prefer the smaller-leafed arugula. If you're picking it fresh from your garden, select the smaller leaves at the top of the plant. Those little flowers that sprout at the top of the plant are entirely edible, so pick a few to add some whimsy to the plate. Plating your meals for aesthetic appeal might seem like an extra step without much reward, but it's actually quite satisfying. Before you even take your first bite, your body reacts to the smell and sight of the dish. Give food a boost with some fresh arugula.
Blend it into smoothies
Are there any smoothie mongers out there? Besides the sweet flavors and icy smooth texture, smoothies have hidden magic. They can mask certain foods that might not be as desirable as, let's say, a strawberry or mango slice. There are plenty of vegetables you can add to your fruit smoothies, and arugula should be among them. You'll want to use fresh, washed arugula and not too much of it. Unless you're leaning into the spicy flavors with ingredients like ginger root or the grassy flavors with celery, then it's best to leave it as a sidekick.
Consider using fresh arugula in your green smoothies alongside sweet and tangy ingredients like pineapple and apples. Other ingredients like oranges, stone fruits, and tropical fruits tend to pair nicely as well. Although it can make its way into a creamy banana and yogurt smoothie, I recommend going light on arugula in this application. Arugula can add nutrients to your smoothie, but just be aware that it will change the color to a bold green. So, if you're working with other bright fruits, the result might be musky brown. If that bothers you, steer clear from warmly colored fruits like berries.
Puree into green goddess dressing
I find very few upsides to store-bought salad dressing. Except for a few delicious exceptions, it's typically disappointing in flavor, highly processed with seed oils, and overpriced. Learn to make your own. I promise it isn't that hard to do. You can find flavorful salad dressing recipes just about anywhere. One of my favorites is green goddess dressing. There are a few variations, but usually, there's a creamy base made from blended nuts, tahini, or sometimes a dairy-based buttermilk. Then add lemon, vinegar, olive oil, and a variety of fresh herbs. This all gets blended up into a thick, creamy, herbaceous dressing.
Arugula, alongside the classics like dill, parsley, basil, tarragon, and chives, can give your goddess a little extra green. The peppery flavor adds a hint of spice, which will help flavor those leafy greens or whatever you're using it on. There are many creative uses for green goddess dressing. Folks enjoy it over fish, on burgers, as a dip, with your chicken, or even drizzled over your grain bowls. As long as you have a blender, making a green goddess dressing should be fairly straightforward and delicious. Arugula will give it that extra kick it needs and pairs beautifully with herbs, lemon, vinegar, and olive oil.