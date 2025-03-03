The Leafy Green That Gives Pasta Dishes A New Dimension Of Flavor

Preparing pasta gives you the ultimate license to get creative with clever combinations of noodles, sauces, toppings, and other accouterments. Whether you're boiling a pot of spaghetti for a classic red sauce with meatballs or perfecting your pesto recipe for the ultimate in fresh, herbal tastes, there's a pasta dish to suit just about anyone's appetite. With many different options of fresh garnishes that you should be adding to your pasta, there might even be some that you've previously disregarded or overlooked. Although fresh basil is just about the darling of any pasta dish, reaching for a few leaves of arugula will deepen the complexity of your pasta's flavor profile in a delightful and delicious new way.

Arugula is a cruciferous leafy green characterized by a distinctly peppery taste, and it contains a variety of essential nutrients, including calcium, potassium, and vitamins K and A, among others. It works especially well to provide a pop of flavor to dishes with milder cream sauces, such as a crockpot chicken Alfredo recipe or a linguine with garlic and parmesan cheese. In addition to rich and creamy pastas, arugula is also an ideal green for an elevated pesto sauce or as a complement to a spicy arrabbiata sauce or cacio e pepe pasta.