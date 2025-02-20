The Best Grilled Pizza Relies On This Expert Toppings Tip

About 30 years ago, George Germon and his wife, Johanne Killeen, opened Al Forno, an upscale Italian restaurant in Providence, Rhode Island, that's still in operation today. One day, in an attempt to make efficient use of every single piece of expensive restaurant equipment, Germon tossed some pizza dough on their wood-fired grill, and just like that, grilled pizza was born. Grilling pizza is a great way to get the dough hot and crispy on the outside, with that steamy, chewy middle. Plus, there's an added flavor bonus when the smoke from your wood develops a nice, Neapolitan-like char on the dough. However, the best grilled pizza lies in its toppings.

Advertisement

We spoke to Tony Gemignani, a 13-time World Pizza Champion master pizzaiolo, to get his expert opinion on how to nail the toppings part of your grilled pizza. "Try cooking your vegetables prior to adding them onto your grilled pizza, such as bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, link sausage, [and] even pineapple," the pizza master instructs. "You can easily grill these prior with some salt, pepper, and olive oil and then add them on top for the final bake of your grilled pizza." By cooking the toppings first, you will get rid of any excess moisture, which could negatively impact your dough.