Why You Should Always Par-Bake Your Breakfast Pizza

The first step to par-baking your dough is to line a baking sheet with parchment paper to eliminate the risk of the pizza getting stuck (and to make less of a mess). If you want to use another vessel, like a cast-iron pan, use cooking spray or oil to coat the pan instead. Roll out the dough so that it lies flat on the baking sheet or pan. Use a fork to dock the bottom, so it doesn't puff up before the toppings go on. This is important if you use a dough like puff pastry for the pizza. Place it in an oven set at 425 degrees Fahrenheit and par-bake for about 8-10 minutes. For more guidance, follow our Mexican breakfast pizza recipe, which uses homemade dough.

When the pizza comes out after the first round in the oven, add those breakfast toppings. Don't overload the pizza, or even a perfectly par-baked crust might not be able to handle it. When it comes to a protein, like soft and fluffy scrambled eggs, cook them first along with the other toppings like bacon for a quicker cook time. Prefer sunny side-up eggs? Carefully crack them on top and allow them to cook directly on top of the pizza until the whites set. Depending on what ingredients you add, your breakfast pizza should be ready to cool, serve, and eat in less than 10 minutes.