Make Breakfast Pizza Ultra Simple With One Canned Shortcut

While you've probably enjoyed leftover cold pizza for breakfast in college or at a childhood sleepover, the breakfast pizza you should be eating is freshly baked at home with canned crescent rolls. Not only do canned crescent rolls provide a buttery, flakey pizza crust, but they're also the convenient shortcut to a faster homemade breakfast.

Crescent rolls like the classic Pillsbury canned variety come in perfectly packed dough triangles that you'd usually roll into their namesake shape before baking. However, in the case of breakfast pizza, you'll keep the triangles whole, assembling them like pizza slices that form a round pie. Line the triangles up tip to tip into a round pizza atop a buttered baking round like this one, pressing the sides of the dough together to form a smooth pizza foundation. If you want a crust, you can press the dough up around the perimeter of the pan. Then, you can add the desired breakfast toppings and slide your breakfast pizza into the oven to bake for 25 to 30 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

The crescent rolls will give the pizza a more delicate and sumptuous pastry crust while saving you the time and energy of making dough from scratch. If you want a sturdier crust, Pillsbury also makes canned pizza dough.

