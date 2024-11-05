Make Breakfast Pizza Ultra Simple With One Canned Shortcut
While you've probably enjoyed leftover cold pizza for breakfast in college or at a childhood sleepover, the breakfast pizza you should be eating is freshly baked at home with canned crescent rolls. Not only do canned crescent rolls provide a buttery, flakey pizza crust, but they're also the convenient shortcut to a faster homemade breakfast.
Crescent rolls like the classic Pillsbury canned variety come in perfectly packed dough triangles that you'd usually roll into their namesake shape before baking. However, in the case of breakfast pizza, you'll keep the triangles whole, assembling them like pizza slices that form a round pie. Line the triangles up tip to tip into a round pizza atop a buttered baking round like this one, pressing the sides of the dough together to form a smooth pizza foundation. If you want a crust, you can press the dough up around the perimeter of the pan. Then, you can add the desired breakfast toppings and slide your breakfast pizza into the oven to bake for 25 to 30 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
The crescent rolls will give the pizza a more delicate and sumptuous pastry crust while saving you the time and energy of making dough from scratch. If you want a sturdier crust, Pillsbury also makes canned pizza dough.
Breakfast pizza topping ideas
The beauty of pizza is that it's a blank canvas for any topping you have in mind, and a breakfast pizza opens even more possibilities for delectable topping combinations. Since you're baking pizza in a dish and layering on the toppings, you could consider it a type of breakfast casserole. You can thus draw inspiration from our long list of breakfast casseroles for topping ideas. Crescent rolls have the buttery flakiness of a croissant, so you could easily transform this croissant breakfast casserole by topping the dough with pancetta and a tasty blend of eggs, aromatics, dijon mustard, milk, and shredded gruyere.
For a twist on Eggs Benedict, spread a healthy layer of hollandaise sauce and Canadian bacon, cracking whole eggs onto the pizza before baking until set. Finish the pizza with a fresh arugula and shaved parmesan garnish. If you're a fan of this fire-roasted Shakshuka, you can top crescent roll pizza dough with a can of fire-roasted tomatoes spiced with cumin, cinnamon, and paprika, followed by sauteed onions, feta cheese, and raw whole cracked eggs. Sprinkle cilantro over your Shakshuka pizza before serving. A classic American breakfast pizza might feature strips of bacon, cheddar cheese, frozen hash browns, and a simple egg scramble with salt, pepper, and a dash of Tabasco sauce.