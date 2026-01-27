14 Plants That Will Survive Living In Your Low-Light Kitchen

Cultivating kitchen plants and herbs can boost your mood, improve ambience, and offer practical benefits like better indoor air quality and access to fresh, organic cooking ingredients. Unfortunately, not all kitchens get a ton of natural light, especially those in apartment buildings. If you want to keep plants in your kitchen but are worried about whether they will thrive in low-light conditions, you do have options.

Some of the best houseplants to add to your kitchen will still grow healthy and beautiful in indirect sun, filtered light, or full shade. Others actually can't handle direct sunlight at all and only survive in partial or full shade. Whether you have a small kitchen window or your space doesn't really get any natural light at all, these 14 houseplants and herbs will survive. Though you will have to commit to watering them regularly and maintaining optimal temperature and humidity levels, they are all relatively low-maintenance — and none of them require supplementary light from a grow lamp, either.