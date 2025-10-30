Why This Feng Shui Kitchen Tip Suggests Placing Plants Above Your Cabinets

Most kitchens share an architectural gray area in the band of space between the upper cabinets and the ceiling. It's too narrow for storage, too visible to ignore, and often ends up just collecting gunky dust and lesser-used pots and appliances. In feng shui, gaps are considered significant and worthy of intention and care because they mark a place where movement and energy stall, like how dust bunnies form under furniture or a coffee table accumulates a stratum of old newspapers and half-finished books.

We spoke with interior designer Brandy Rinehart of Rinehart Design Group Inc. about why one should add plants above their cabinets. "In feng shui, the kitchen represents health, nourishment, and prosperity, making it vital that energy (chi) flows smoothly," he explains. "One of the simplest and most effective ways to enhance this flow is by introducing plants around or near cabinetry." The edges of a room, similar to the kitchen backsplash, are easy to overlook, so they often become places where visual and emotional residue collect. Giving that space care and definition by adding something growing (alive rather than inert), elemental completeness comes together.

"Plants bring life and upward energy," Rinehart adds, "softening hard lines and bridging the gap between cabinetry and ceiling—often a stagnant zone where energy can become trapped and feel void. Greenery helps to lift chi and circulate vitality throughout the space." The idea is that every surface, given intention, can support the next layer of calm and functional flow in the household below it.