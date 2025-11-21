This Is Hands-Down The Best Popular Baked Potato Topping In Our Eyes

One of the best things about a baked potato is that you can really add anything you like to it, from a simple pat of butter to a fully loaded experience. So it might seem rather bold to try to name one popular baked potato topping as supreme, but here we are. Regardless of what else you want to add to your spud, we think chives are a must.

The simplicity of this choice might come as a surprise (as would the fact that it's not cheese), but chives' versatility and tastiness are a winning combination. You can add them to loaded seafood baked potatoes or hot potatoes with chili and the flavor still works.

Chives are similar to scallions or green onions, but they have a milder taste that makes them more like an herb and less like their pungent relatives in the allium family — which includes onions and garlic. They also have a softer texture, and when chopped finely they will meld into each mouthful of the potato.

The hearty, comforting taste of a baked potato is what makes it such a great meal, but the freshness that something like chives bring can stop it from seeming too heavy. And let's not forget that we eat with our eyes, and a sprinkling of chopped chives can add that bit of visual interest to elevate the meal.