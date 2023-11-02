The Difference Between Green Garlic And Garlic Scapes

What would cooking be without garlic? From soups to pastas to creamy hummus, countless meals rely on the pungent, savory foundational flavor from sauteeing garlic. There's a reason it's been used in cooking and for health benefits since the time of the ancient Egyptians. But for those of us who think there's no such thing as too much garlic, broaden your horizons to the other iterations of the plant by incorporating green garlic and garlic scapes into your cooking. Both come from the same garlic plant but are harvested at different points in the plant's lifecycle and can be used in different applications.

Less commonly used than the familiar knobby, papery head of cloves at the grocery store, green garlic is simply a young, unmatured version. As the name implies, it's bright green in color and has a long sprouty shape, like a bunch of scallions. If you're unsure if what you're seeing on the farmers market table is green garlic, give 'em a whiff — even when immature, they'll have that unmistakable garlic scent. This "baby" garlic, as it's also called, will still be fresh and supple (store-bought heads of garlic are dried). Plan to use them quickly, just like a bunch of fresh green onions. Their fresh, tender texture comes with a less intense flavor than your standard bulb. Use atop a green salad or potato salad, in a stir fry, on a pizza, or anywhere you would use a scallion, onion, or leeks.