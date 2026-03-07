Growing Strawberries? This Brilliant Backyard Method Is So Easy

At some point or another, most of us have attempted to keep a house plant alive, or experimented with growing herbs on a windowsill. Even with this experience under your belt, growing fruits and vegetables can seem like quite a step up, especially if it means graduating to the outdoors. If you are lucky enough to have a backyard area, growing sweet and juicy strawberries can be a great gardening project, and there's a method that makes it easy enough for beginners — you actually don't even need a true garden. By growing strawberries in gutters, they can be added wherever you have vertical space, such as along a fence.

All this method requires is a gutter strip with some drainage holes added, and the ends sealed shut to keep everything in place. Then, simply hang and fill with soil, and you're ready to plant strawberries. Since they don't have a deep root system, the fruits can thrive in such a shallow planter, with the plants themselves hanging over the gutter with plenty of room to grow.

Even if you're a seasoned gardener, there's a lot to love about this strawberry-growing method. It clears up garden beds for more demanding plants, while at the same time making use of walls or fences that would otherwise be bare. Keeping the plants off the ground also means fruit is cleaner when it comes time to harvest, and it can even curb certain critters such as rabbits. Finally, there's the personal benefits — vertical gardening of any kind is going to be easier on your knees and back.