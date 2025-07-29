Growing Strawberries From The Fruit Is Easier Than You Think

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you find yourself making frequent visits to the grocery store or local farm to pick up a carton of strawberries, consider setting aside a berry or two to produce your own strawberry patch. Much like how you can give store-bought herbs a second life in your garden, strawberries can be easily propagated from an existing fruit. Every berry is covered in a multitude of tiny seeds, with each one providing a chance to give you a thriving strawberry patch. You don't even have to sacrifice an entire strawberry to create a new plant. Simply slice a thin strip off of a ripened strawberry, then allow it to dry.

You can also stick a ripe strawberry in a blender and strain the seeds out or use a toothpick to carefully remove the seeds from the fruit. While you can certainly try it, many grocery store strawberries are hybrids and may be challenging to grow. If possible, try using one from a farmer's market or neighbor's garden. This will ensure better results — and flavor. Once the strawberry slice is dried or you have your seeds isolated, grab a small pot or repurpose an old coffee mug as a planter, then fill it with soil. Since the seeds are quite delicate, you don't want to crush them with a large amount of dirt or water.

Place the strawberry slice or seeds atop the soil and slightly water it, taking care not to flood the soil. Ensure the pot has good drainage, cover it with glass or clear plastic wrap, and keep the plant on a windowsill. Once the seeds have sprouted, mist the soil every now and then to keep it moist. Strawberries thrive in full sun, but to preserve them from critters and the elements, it's best to wait about six to 12 weeks before transferring them outside.