Growing Strawberries From The Fruit Is Easier Than You Think
If you find yourself making frequent visits to the grocery store or local farm to pick up a carton of strawberries, consider setting aside a berry or two to produce your own strawberry patch. Much like how you can give store-bought herbs a second life in your garden, strawberries can be easily propagated from an existing fruit. Every berry is covered in a multitude of tiny seeds, with each one providing a chance to give you a thriving strawberry patch. You don't even have to sacrifice an entire strawberry to create a new plant. Simply slice a thin strip off of a ripened strawberry, then allow it to dry.
You can also stick a ripe strawberry in a blender and strain the seeds out or use a toothpick to carefully remove the seeds from the fruit. While you can certainly try it, many grocery store strawberries are hybrids and may be challenging to grow. If possible, try using one from a farmer's market or neighbor's garden. This will ensure better results — and flavor. Once the strawberry slice is dried or you have your seeds isolated, grab a small pot or repurpose an old coffee mug as a planter, then fill it with soil. Since the seeds are quite delicate, you don't want to crush them with a large amount of dirt or water.
Place the strawberry slice or seeds atop the soil and slightly water it, taking care not to flood the soil. Ensure the pot has good drainage, cover it with glass or clear plastic wrap, and keep the plant on a windowsill. Once the seeds have sprouted, mist the soil every now and then to keep it moist. Strawberries thrive in full sun, but to preserve them from critters and the elements, it's best to wait about six to 12 weeks before transferring them outside.
How to increase your strawberry germination success
There are many different varieties of strawberries, and the ideal planting and harvesting time ultimately depends on which one you have. That said, early spring is usually the best time to plant them outdoors. If the wintry winds crept their way into springtime or you just want to get an early jump on things, you can still begin the process of turning your store-bought strawberries into a patch by starting them indoors.
For best results, place the seeds in a damp paper towel or with some moist sand and store them in a plastic bag in the fridge. This process, known as cold stratification, helps your strawberries germinate by simulating a winter season. Removing them from the cold then wakes them up and preps them for growing in the spring. Cold stratification isn't necessary for all strawberry plants, but it does increase your germination success rate – and therefore the amount of fruit you'll produce come summer.
After at least four weeks in the fridge, let the seeds come to room temperature before planting them in a small pot or mug. Just like with the strawberry slice planting method, allow the seedlings to grow for a few weeks before transferring them outside. Then, plant them in slightly acidic soil at least 12 inches apart so they have room to grow, and give them an inch of water each week. Soon enough, you'll have plenty of fruit to use in a strawberry cobbler or strawberry shortcake — or to simply eat as-is. If you want to skip the hassle, you can also buy a packet of strawberry seeds.