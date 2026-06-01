9 Buc-Ee's Hidden Gems Everyone Should Try At Least Once
Imagine spending hour after grueling hour on the highway driving across a vast, barren landscape, tunnel-vision kicking in, and then you see it. Glimmering in the radiant Texas sun, those brilliant buck teeth can mean only one thing: Buc-ee's is on the horizon. Buc-ee's is the king of American convenience stores, a one-stop shop for the holy trinity of road trip essentials: cheap gas, clean bathrooms, and good food.
What started as an unassuming Texas gas station quickly erupted into a national sensation. Its iconic billboards act as homing beacons for weary travelers, beckoning them toward sprawling stores and a huge assortment of road trip snacks. If you're dying for the Buc-ee's experience and you don't reside in the Lone Star State, don't worry — the beaver is coming for you. At the time of writing, Buc-ee's is expanding to at least six more states, to eventually capture the hearts of Americans coast-to-coast.
We all know the one snack you can't miss at Buc-ee's (Beaver Nuggets, for the uninitiated) and the store's famed brisket, but there are some much more low-key, can't-miss foods on those snack shelves that seem to go on for miles. Using my experience as an avid road tripper and former Texas resident, plus plenty of insight from social media and reviews, I put together this list of Buc-ee's best overlooked eats. The next time you step into this colossal fortress of convenience, don't let the siren song of tender brisket and chocolatey Overbite candy distract you from the beaver's best-kept secrets.
Key lime pie cup
It's pretty clear why the key lime pie cup at Buc-ee's is considered a hidden gem. Key lime pie is a Florida staple, while banana pudding is much more Texas-coded, so folks tend to skip over the citrus for a cup of creamy, banana-y goodness. But don't let Buc-ee's neon-green key lime pie cup make you feel uneasy; this unique recipe is a favorite among citrus fans.
Pie isn't something you normally think of when you're craving a sweet treat on the road, but the pie at Buc-ee's is traveler-friendly. The classic recipe is made spoon-ready and served in a plastic to-go cup, pudding-style, so you can stick it in your cup holder and take a bite at red lights. Each hefty serving of key lime pie comes in a large cup with two layers of pie filling, a middle layer of graham cracker crust, and a dollop of whipped cream on top. The graham cracker is extra crispy, contrasting nicely with the rich, creamy pie filling. Consider yourself forewarned: This ain't your grandpappy's key lime pie. This dessert is reserved for those who genuinely love the complex, super zesty taste of key limes. Some have even claimed that its tartness will make your teeth curl.
Piña colada pecans
This is one of those treats you're only going to find in the American South. Pecans are a Dixieland delicacy, much like whole hog barbecue and Dr. Pepper. Meanwhile, the South is besotted with canned pineapple, making these piña colada-flavored pecans possibly the most Southern food of all time — okay, maybe I'm reading too much into it. Nevertheless, these nuts are among my favorite Buc-ee's fare, primarily because they're not something you'll find at the average gas station convenience store.
Candied nuts are typically seasoned with brown sugar, butter, and cinnamon, so this dynamic duo of tropical flavors is a unique treat that you'll want to scoop up on your next Buc-ee's trip if you're a pecan fiend. They strike a great balance between pineapple and coconut, never tasting like too much of either. The drink-inspired flavor is so on point, in fact, that they feel oddly refreshing on a hot day.
These sweet, crunchy nuts are ideal for snacking, but they're also a delicious salad topper or ingredient in homemade baked goods. I suggest crushing them up and mixing them into a salad with cranberries, onions, and fresh pineapple over romaine and arugula, or adding them to your next hummingbird cake or frosted hummingbird bread.
Texas Cheesesteak Burrito
Revel in the sweet, sweet merge of Pennsylvania and Texas with Buc-ee's Texas Cheesesteak Burrito. Look, Buc-ee's brisket is iconic, and even backed by a Food Network pitmaster, but any longtime Buc-ee's fan will boast that brisket isn't the chain's best food. Maybe it once was, but its glory days are far behind it. Anyway, the best brisket in Texas is almost always going to come from a truck in a liquor store parking lot or a stranger's backyard, not a gas station. But the best cheesesteak burrito in Texas? Buc-ee's can lay claim to that.
Buc-ee's devotees have abandoned the brisket in favor of the Texas Cheesesteak Burrito, and they're never looking back. One convert on Reddit said of the burrito: "I tried it last night, and it was literally the absolute best thing I've ever eaten at [Buc-ee's] ... I will literally crave that cheesesteak the rest of the week."
This Buc-ee's hot meal consists of shredded steak (presumably ribeye, the cut of meat traditionally used for cheesesteak), bell peppers, onions, pepper jack cheese, and jalapeño mayo wrapped snuggly in a flour tortilla. Normally, a Philly-style cheesesteak comes sans mayo with provolone, Cheese Wiz, or white American cheese, but the little bit of heat in the pepperjack and spicy condiment is what gives this cheesesteak its Texas twist. Meanwhile, lightly cooked peppers and onions give the burrito a delicate crunch and a bit of sweetness. However, it's the jalapeño mayo that really cements this handheld hot meal as perhaps the most underrated Buc-ee's cuisine to date.
Candied jalapeños
If you've never stepped foot in the South, candied jalapeños probably sound strange and maybe even a little gross to you. In Texas, these sweet and spicy morsels are known as cowboy candy, and — believe it or not — they make a great snack, especially the way Buc-ee's does them. Since they're also a classic Texas treat, no visit to Buc-ee's is complete without a jar; add it to your haul along with brisket, pecans, kolaches, and an ice-cold sweet tea to really complete the vibe.
Candied jalapeños aren't much different from pickled jalapeños. When they're candied, the pepper slices sit in a sweet and tangy syrup as opposed to pickling brine. Buc-ee's version is a great introduction to this snack that'll put a little hair on your chest, so to speak. They're not packed with heat; in fact, they fall on the milder side, with a great balance between sweet, spicy, and tangy. They sit in a thick, viscous syrup that I love to mix with tomato juice once I've eaten all my pepper rounds out of the jar. The peppers are cut pretty thin, and the extra-thin ones practically melt in your mouth while the thicker rounds offer a satisfying snap.
If the thought of snacking on jalapeños puts a little too much "yee" in your "haw," pick some up on your next Buc-ee's run anyway. They make a great hot dog topping, chili ingredient, and bloody mary garnish, too.
Double fudge brownie
Sweet snacks at Buc-ee's, like the Overbite chocolate candy and Beaver Nuggets, get love while other wildly tasty desserts end up on the back burner. The double fudge brownie is a victim of Beaver Nugget and Overbite supremacy, and I say it's about time that grinning beaver gave it its day in the sun.
It's easy to gloss over a pastry wrapped in Saran Wrap at a gas station; it was most likely previously frozen, and it's probably not nearly as good as anything you'd get from a bona fide bakery. But Buc-ee's customers love this humble chocolate treat. After taking a spur-of-the-moment road trip to Buc-ee's in the middle of the night, a Reddit user tried the double fudge brownie for the first time and fell in love. "My biggest regret is only getting one brownie," they lamented.
In a ranking of Buc-ee's most iconic snacks, Chowhound dubbed the double fudge brownie the uncontested star of the show. The reviewer — a certified brownie snob and professional baker — claimed Buc-ee's version was fudgy, not too sweet, and tasted like it was made with high-quality cocoa (a rarity in the world of gas station baked goods). They also claim that the nuts, however controversial in a brownie, aren't overwhelming and add just the right amount of crunch.
Barbecue turkey sandwich
If you're sick of the brisket, or you've had your fill of the Texas Cheesesteak Burrito, or maybe you just don't jive with beef, then Buc-ee's barbecue turkey sandwich is calling your name. This isn't the kind of turkey sandwich you'd pick up at a deli or any other gas station's pre-made sandwich case. Buc-ee's turkey is famously extra-extra-thick cut and delicious, but the famous brisket tends to overshadow it, so it feels more like a secret only for the beaver's most devoted followers.
Thick-cut turkey has a tendency to be dry, but Buc-ee's customers rave about the moist, tender meat on the barbecue turkey sandwich. It doesn't come with a ton of sauce, which is nice if you're on the go and can't risk a saucy disaster all over your car. The barbecue sauce is sweet and plenty tangy, adding a mild punch to the already flavorful, savory turkey. Unlike a garden-variety turkey sandwich, this hearty meal comes sans any veggies; like the iconic brisket sandwich, it's just meat and sauce on a fresh, toasty bun, the way plenty of Texans prefer it. Pair this turkey sandwich with a side of Buc-ee's famous tater tots and a Dr. Pepper, and you've got yourself a Texas-approved meal.
Sweet and Salty Mini Cookies
Few road trips sweets get me as excited to pack up the car and hit the highway quite like these Sweet and Salty Mini Cookies. There's a severe lack of salty baked goods in this world, and I appreciate that Buc-ee's aims to remedy that. But it's not just the superb salty-to-sweet balance in these cookies that makes them a major hit. They also have a uniquely buttery, spiced flavor that's a bit like a cross between butter rum and snickerdoodle.
Normally, if I'm on the hunt for cookies, I always opt for chewy over crispy — unless I'm at Buc-ee's, that is. These mini cookies are extra crispy, but not in a I'm-afraid-for-my-teeth kind of way. They're simultaneously crispy and airy, so they melt in your mouth while still providing a satisfying bite; the best of both worlds. Buc-ee's has a variety of other mini cookie flavors, including Cinnamon Churro, Lemon Crisp, and chocolate chip, but they don't hold a candle to Sweet and Salty.
Full disclosure: there's a Reddit thread floating around claiming Buc-ee's changed its Sweet and Salty Mini Cookies and the new recipe is worse for wear. Some comments in the thread say the OG recipe was brought back, but it's tough to say for sure. The last time I dug into a tub of these morsels was in 2025, and they were just as good as I remember, so hopefully Buc-ee's has stayed true to this cult favorite.
Jalapeño Honey jerky
Brisket and clean potties aren't the only reasons Texans love Buc-ee's. The variety of jerky flavors that exist within the beaver's hallowed walls makes it a haven for beef fiends. The most iconic of these beef jerky flavors is easily Bohemian Garlic, with Ghost Pepper and Cherry Maple following closely behind to create the trifecta of must-try Buc-ee's jerky. But our ranking of every Buc-ee's jerky flavor found an unlikely victor in the form of Jalapeño Honey.
Unlike the three most popular flavors, Jalapeño Honey isn't too much of one thing, be it too umami-forward, too spicy, or too sweet. It's the ultimate swicy snack, expertly balanced so that it brings the heat but mellows it out with smooth, sweet honey in the finish.
A lot of commercial snacks claim to be jalapeño-flavored, but really just taste like nondescript spice or pure capsaicin. But this jerky has all the bright freshness and peppery sweetness of genuine jalapeños. The honey is subtle enough, but it's still quite apparent as the sugary backdrop to the fresh pepper taste. The next time you stop into Buc-ee's, don't let Bohemian Garlic and Ghost Pepper bully their way into your snack haul with their loud flavors — give modest Jalapeño Honey a chance instead.
Fried apple pie
If you're on the hunt for one of the best gas station pastries on American highways, cease your search when you get your hands on Buc-ee's fried apple pie, because it really doesn't get better than this. If, when you hear "fried apple pie," you think of the old-school McDonald's treat that's been sorely missed for decades, I can't blame you. But Buc-ee's take on the Southern classic will have you forgetting all about Mickey D's greasy, inferior dessert.
Despite being tossed in the deep fryer, this fried apple pie doesn't come sweating with gnarly grease and full of lava-hot filling, and that may be thanks to its unique wrapper. Instead of a pie crust, Buc-ee's apple pie is wrapped up in a layered, crispy tortilla. "Think warm apple pie burrito seasoned like a churro," says a Buc-ee's fan on Instagram.
The tortilla is plenty crispy, just a little flaky, and it keeps all the apple compote secure, so it's a great traveler's snack. The pie is seasoned with cinnamon-sugar, but it doesn't make the dessert excessively sweet. The filling-to-crust ratio leaves nothing to be missed, and although this Buc-ee's treat is famous for incorporating a flour tortilla into a dessert, the expertly seasoned, cinnamony apple compote is what makes this one of my favorite snacks at the store.
Methodology
To round up these hidden gem snacks at Buc-ee's, I started with some of my personal favorite lesser-known treats at the chain. I travel across Texas often and used to live in the state, so I've had my fair share of Buc-ee's snack hauls to report on. For the foods on this list that I haven't tried, I did some social media sleuthing to find the Buc-ee's items that were generating the most chatter, other than the most popular items, like brisket, Beaver Nuggets, and kolaches.
I only chose items that I can either personally attest to or that received a decent amount of positive reviews online. The foods that aren't well-known but received steady feedback regarding taste, quality, and freshness earned a spot on this list. I looked for items that appeared consistent, with multiple reviews corroborating positive attributes. I was also looking for a wide variety of items — from spicy to sweet to savory — so Buc-ee's fans can use this list as a guide for a complete, Texas-sized haul from this roadside paradise.