9 Buc-Ee's Hidden Gems Everyone Should Try At Least Once

Imagine spending hour after grueling hour on the highway driving across a vast, barren landscape, tunnel-vision kicking in, and then you see it. Glimmering in the radiant Texas sun, those brilliant buck teeth can mean only one thing: Buc-ee's is on the horizon. Buc-ee's is the king of American convenience stores, a one-stop shop for the holy trinity of road trip essentials: cheap gas, clean bathrooms, and good food.

What started as an unassuming Texas gas station quickly erupted into a national sensation. Its iconic billboards act as homing beacons for weary travelers, beckoning them toward sprawling stores and a huge assortment of road trip snacks. If you're dying for the Buc-ee's experience and you don't reside in the Lone Star State, don't worry — the beaver is coming for you. At the time of writing, Buc-ee's is expanding to at least six more states, to eventually capture the hearts of Americans coast-to-coast.

We all know the one snack you can't miss at Buc-ee's (Beaver Nuggets, for the uninitiated) and the store's famed brisket, but there are some much more low-key, can't-miss foods on those snack shelves that seem to go on for miles. Using my experience as an avid road tripper and former Texas resident, plus plenty of insight from social media and reviews, I put together this list of Buc-ee's best overlooked eats. The next time you step into this colossal fortress of convenience, don't let the siren song of tender brisket and chocolatey Overbite candy distract you from the beaver's best-kept secrets.