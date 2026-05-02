Buc-Ee's Fans Boast That The Chain's Best Food Isn't Its Brisket

Everything's bigger in Texas. But go to Buc-ee's, a popular rest stop and convenience store, and you'll realize that everything's more delicious, too. Buc-ee's isn't any ordinary gas station — it's an experience. Between the rows of beaver merch, the popular Buc-ee's snacks (we'll do anything for those sweet corn Beaver Nuggets and beef jerky), and the plethora of hot food options at the deli and bakery, you'll never run out of things to see and taste at this iconic truck stop. Most people rave about Buc-ee's pitmaster-approved brisket, but in our opinion, the Texas cheesesteak burrito is where it's at.

Buc-ee's fans agree with us. "The cheesesteak burrito is the best hot food they make IMO," said one Reddit user. Another commenter said, "My husband got his usual brisket sandwich and regretted it after he took a bite of my burrito. I will literally crave that cheesesteak the rest of the week." People say it goes great with the deli's horseradish pickles or salsa and sour cream, and rave about how delicious the thinly sliced meat, peppers, and onions are in the burrito.

But what makes it Texan as opposed to a classic Philly cheesesteak? Well, the warm tortilla versus the fluffy hoagie roll, of course. And what about it is so much better than brisket, a barbecue staple in the Lone Star State? It all starts with well-seasoned meat, combined with melt-in-your-mouth cheese and a hint of spice.