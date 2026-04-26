Even The Biggest Buc-Ee's Fans Are Saying Some Foods Are Going Downhill
From its iconic brisket to fudge, mac and cheese, and kolache pastries, you could eat all three daily meals at the Southern gas station chain, Buc-ee's, and drive away happy — or so it used to be. Sadly, loyal Buc-ee's customers have voiced disappointment at its food quality and the narrowing number of options. Many customers blame the removal of Buc-ee's ordering kiosks for a decline in food quality and freshness.
Visitors were once able to input customized orders on the touchscreen devices, and employees would prepare them on demand. But in 2025, kiosks were pulled from stores, taking the freedom of customization with them. Reportedly suffering from under-staffing, Buc-ee's made the change to increase operational efficiency, pivoting to pre-made, grab-and-go items over orders that require more employee attention.
Buc-ee's fans immediately revolted over the fact that they now had to wait in line to order, not to mention their favorite dishes were now less fresh. One Reddit user wrote, "I hate that all their food is pre-made ... I have asked if they can make [a sandwich] without the sauce and it's a NO." Another wrote, "I can't eat a single sandwich here anymore. They are just gross. The burritos got even worse."
Fans say Buc-ee's most famous foods aren't as good as they used to be yet cost more
While popular Buc-ee's snacks like the Beaver Nuggets are pretty consistent, its fresh brisket sandwich has apparently gone from a beloved icon to a Buc-ee's food you should avoid. One Reddit user wrote, "I've been going for over 10 years, and the quality used to always be great. Recently it's been more hit or miss ... sometimes they're really fatty and my whole family ends up throwing them away." Plenty of other customers have reported receiving meat that's so full of fat they can't finish it, too. Even one fan on Reddit who likes fatty brisket complained of a flavor downgrade, writing, "It's like an artificial, imitation version of the old brisket sandwich."
Buc-ee's famous beef jerky has also received a sharp increase in criticism. One Reddit user wrote, "There was obvious congealing white fat and the taste was almost bitter." Others have said it's overly hard and dry. More Buc-ee's foods that have gone from scrumptious to subpar include chicken and steak burritos; chicken tenders and fries, which went from fresh to pre-made due to the elimination of ordering kiosks; and breakfast tacos, which fans said were suddenly skimpy on the fillings.
Adding insult to injury, customers have noticed a dramatic hike in Buc-ee's menu prices over the last few years. "As quality has declined, price has increased. I don't even bother with it anymore," one Reddit user said.
Buc-ee's food selection has downgraded along with its quality
Not only did Buc-ee's replace custom orders with food that's been sitting under heat lamps for hours, but soon after kiosks disappeared from stores, so did beloved foods like the beef and bean burrito, grilled cheese, cinnamon rolls, and the side order of gravy. One Reddit user said they're "so bitter" about the burrito, which they searched for at multiple Buc-ee's, only to realize it was gone for good.
The jalapeño cheddar sausage biscuit wrap, pastrami Reuben, and Frito pie burrito top the list of other fan favorites that Buc-ee's stopped offering. And as of April 2026, panicked fans have reported that the gas station's boudin kolache — featuring pastry dough wrapped around Louisiana-style boudin sausage — may have been discontinued, too. Buc-ee's take on the Southern classic misses the mark, but it clearly has a huge fanbase that will be devastated if it's true.
Part of the fun of Buc-ee's is (or was?) its head-spinning variety of items, so even though its menu is by no means small today, it's no wonder why longtime fans feel like it's a major downgrade. As one Reddit user who has loved Buc-ees for 40 years put it: "The corporate destruction of their menu is borderline criminal! I've sadly watched the food quality and selection decline ... the last couple of times I visited, I didn't even eat." Only time will tell if the Texas icon will go back on these changes that have driven so many customers away.