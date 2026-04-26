Even The Biggest Buc-Ee's Fans Are Saying Some Foods Are Going Downhill

From its iconic brisket to fudge, mac and cheese, and kolache pastries, you could eat all three daily meals at the Southern gas station chain, Buc-ee's, and drive away happy — or so it used to be. Sadly, loyal Buc-ee's customers have voiced disappointment at its food quality and the narrowing number of options. Many customers blame the removal of Buc-ee's ordering kiosks for a decline in food quality and freshness.

Visitors were once able to input customized orders on the touchscreen devices, and employees would prepare them on demand. But in 2025, kiosks were pulled from stores, taking the freedom of customization with them. Reportedly suffering from under-staffing, Buc-ee's made the change to increase operational efficiency, pivoting to pre-made, grab-and-go items over orders that require more employee attention.

Buc-ee's fans immediately revolted over the fact that they now had to wait in line to order, not to mention their favorite dishes were now less fresh. One Reddit user wrote, "I hate that all their food is pre-made ... I have asked if they can make [a sandwich] without the sauce and it's a NO." Another wrote, "I can't eat a single sandwich here anymore. They are just gross. The burritos got even worse."