It takes a certain level of skill when working with pineapple to get through to the delicious interior. But you can easily breeze past that effort by reaching for your favorite brand of canned pineapple as people in the American South have been doing for ages.

Dating back to colonial times, the pineapple has been viewed as an exotic rarity for its limited availability outside of its native tropical climate. Well into the 18th century, the exclusivity of the prized pineapple was immortalized in the architecture near seaports along the trade routes that brought the fruit into America. These pineapple carvings now stand as a symbol of Southern hospitality. With modern innovations in food preservation, canned pineapple has surpassed its fresh counterpart, both for its ease of use and shelf stability, as it has gained pantry staple status in Southern homes.

Canned pineapple is more than just a relic of days gone by; it is a living tribute. Traditional baked sweets such as the pineapple upside-down cake and the steadfast sweet and savory holiday dish of pineapple cheese casserole are just a couple of ways that canned pineapple has become prominent in Southern cooking. Further, the naturally occurring bromelain enzyme that is a hallmark of fresh pineapple and would otherwise ruin a perfectly crafted gelatin mold is rendered powerless in the process of canning, which is good news for Jell-O salad enthusiasts, of which there are a large number in the American South.