Skip The Bakery — These 8 Gas Station Chain Pastries Are That Good
A trip to the gas station is an archetypal, albeit underappreciated, aspect of American culture. There's something about that impossibly tall neon sign flashing gas prices alongside a dark, desolate highway that floods the mind and body with a sense of calm. Gas stations promise much-needed R and R when your eyes are feeling heavy, and your tank is running low (literally and metaphorically). Sometimes, they even promise a deliciously unexpected treat.
A sweet, fluffy pastry hits differently when you're on the road. When you stop to fill up the tank and then run inside the gas station convenience store only to spot the fully stocked pastry case beckoning to you, you know your quick bathroom break just turned into one of the most satisfying, impromptu dessert feasts of all time.
I spend a lot of time on the road and have always had a soft spot in my heart for gas station snacks, especially when it comes to pastries. Here, I've rounded up some of my favorite pit stop goodies from chains all over the U.S. drawing on personal experience and online reviews. I'll dive into some unique pastries that are staples of the region and classics that are done right so you can fuel your sweet tooth when that inevitable road trip sugar craving hits (if you know, you know). We all like to poke fun at gas station cuisine, but these chains are sure to pump the brakes on the age-old stigma.
Kwik Trip (Kwik Star) – Glazers
There's one place in the U.S. where gas station cuisine doesn't have quite as negative of a reputation, and that's largely thanks to the Midwest's Kwik Trip (also known as Kwik Star). This chain — ubiquitous in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, South Dakota, and Minnesota — is known for its food, from burritos and burgers to brats and even whole roasted chickens. But few of the best things to eat at Kwik Trip have the cult following that Glazers do.
The goofy name might make these treats sound more flamboyant than they actually are. Really, they're just plain old glazed donuts courtesy of Kwik Trip. However, folks who frequent the gas station might tell you that the donuts amount to a lot more than meets the eye. Believe it or not, Midwesterners prefer this gas station donut over Krispy Kreme, which really speaks to its quality. They're produced fresh in Kwik Trip's very own facility, where they come off the line looking plump, shiny, and delicious.
These raised donuts are particularly delicate and fluffy, with the perfect amount of sugary glaze on top; not so much that they're candy-sweet, but enough that there's plenty of sweetness and a subtle crunch in every soft bite. Glazers have been around since the early aughts, so they've had plenty of time to assert themselves as a Midwestern culinary icon. In fact, when the Glazer turned 21, Kwik Trip made the fan-favorite donut its very own 5% ABV beer, known as Glazer Bean.
Buc-ee's — fried apple pie
Buc-ee's, home to one of favorite gas station briskets in Texas, could be the Lone Star State's most iconic establishment. Although it's technically a gas station, Buc-ee's is more like a one-stop shop for all your supermarket, restaurant, and gift shop needs. In fact, the location in Luling, Texas, holds the world record for the largest convenience store on the planet at 75,593 square feet. With all that space, it's no wonder Buc-ee's can house some of the tastiest road treats.
It should come as no surprise that the bakery section here is massive for a convenience store, but there's only one Buc-ee's bakery item that everyone seems to agree on: The fried apple pie is a Southern staple done right, and the kind of treat you won't find at any other gas station. Sugary apple is wrapped up in a tortilla that's fried until it's crispy and golden, and then covered in seasoning. As one customer shared on Instagram: "Fried apple pie at Buc-ee's is no joke. Think warm apple pie burrito seasoned like a churro."
If you're nostalgic for McDonald's old-school fried apple pie, Buc-ee's version won't exactly bring back memories, because it blows Micky D's out of the water. My favorite thing about this handheld pie is the filling-to-crust ratio. There's enough crust to give it some heft, but plenty of sweet, cinnamony apple compote is what really makes this gas station treat a showstopper.
Stewart's Shops — apple fritter
Stewart's is near and dear to my heart. It hails from upstate New York, where I spent most of my life, but I don't think I'm biased when I say that the chain is home to one of the best gas station pastries of all time. In terms of sweet treats, Stewart's is most famous for its outstanding ice cream and some of the best convenience store food in general (don't sleep on the pizza). However, the apple fritter absolutely takes the cake.
Stewart's (known as "Storts" in the local dialect) is a cult classic upstate and in the Hudson Valley, and the region it calls home is also famous for its many apple orchards. Therefore, biting into an apple fritter from Stewart's is like the ultimate upstate experience. The pastry is fluffy and soft, but not as delicate as a yeast donut. It has a slightly more cake-like texture with enough gooey apple compote in each bite.
Apple fritters are one of my all-time favorite pastries, and I always judge them based on the quality of the compote. However, the dough in Stewart's fritters is what really makes the gas station creation shine. There's plenty — and I mean plenty — of glaze. Ideally, you want to heat it for about 20 seconds so the glaze melts just a bit and the dough gets extra soft. New Yorkers are so obsessed with the Stewart's apple fritter that the humble, lumpy pastry has its own Instagram account, where it's dubbed "the Capital Region's Finest Delicacy."
Casey's — chocolate cake donut
I had never heard of Casey's until I started going on long drives across the U.S. on a regular basis. Despite being sequestered to the Midwest and a couple of states in the South, Casey's is one of the largest general store chains and the No. 5 pizza chain in America. The fill-up stop is a cult favorite in the world of chain pizza, but don't let its tasty 'za distract you from the selection of some of the best gas station pastries on America's highways.
You can't go wrong with any of Casey's donuts. However, there's one that truly stands out among the rest. Normally, I always opt for raised donuts over cake donuts, and I typically never go for chocolate. So, when I tell you that Casey's chocolate cake donut is my absolute favorite, you know that statement carries some serious weight. The chain dubs this donut the fifth most popular, but among the wide selection of Casey's pastries I've tried, it was an easy number one for me.
I've found that cake donuts (unless they're right-out-of-the-oven fresh) are often a little on the dry side, but that issue never befalls Casey's beloved cake donut. It's exceptionally moist, and just the right amount of dense, but the kicker is the thick layer of not-too-sweet icing that tops the donut. The chocolate is rich and dark, with a decent dose of salt to enhance its flavor and keep the sugariness manageable — the Midwest's artisanal bakeries don't stand a chance.
Circle K — yeast donuts
Circle K is one of the largest gas station and convenience store chains in the U.S., with a particularly high concentration of stores on the East Coast (especially Florida). Since it's such a familiar site no matter where in the U.S. I am, I've been seeking out Circle Ks for years. I tell myself that it's for the reliably cheap gas and nice selection of drinks and toiletries, but really, it's for the donuts.
Whether I'm in Arizona, Ohio, Maine, or anywhere else in the country, I'm always impressed with the selection of light and fluffy yeast donuts at Circle K. Other pastries — like cookies, croissants, and coffee rolls — fall into mostly meh territory, but the yeast donuts are fluffy, fresh-tasting, and absolutely enormous. They're also incredibly consistent, which is a rare quality for a gas station treat. When you grab a donut at Circle K, you know you're getting an impressive donut that will leave you satisfied — it's not a stale, hard pastry that's been sitting in the case for days on end. My go-to is the maple log, especially in autumn alongside a dark roast. A classic iced with sprinkles, paired with a lightly sweetened medium roast, hits the spot, too.
QuickChek — cookies
QuickChek is extremely regional, but those lucky enough to live in the store's small sphere of influence know that they've been blessed by the coffee, pastry, and cheap gas gods. Those on Long Island and in Central Jersey, North Jersey, and the Hudson Valley are assuredly all too familiar with QuickChek, but they might accidentally bypass some superb pastries while their sights are set on the best gas station coffee around. I implore you: Quit walking past QuickChek's packaged cookies, which are usually on a wire rack across from the coffee bar.
The packaged cookies at QuickChek might not look like much, but these unassuming morsels are baked fresh and rival cookies from the fanciest bakeries. Cookies made with fan-favorite candies like Hershey's Kisses and Reese's Cups are knockouts, but I always opt for the peanut butter flavor if it's available. Chocolate Chunk is a high-quality take on the most iconic cookie of all time, while Oatmeal Raisin and Classic Sugar Cookie are anything but boring. Keep an eye out for rotating seasonal favorites, too.
Pair one of these gas station cookies with a surprisingly delicious latte, cappuccino, or a cup of its famous flavored drip coffee, or take one home to enjoy as an after-dinner treat whenever the mood strikes. They're all soft-baked and come in various sizes, and since they're individually packaged, they stay fresh for days.
Wawa — Cinnamon Cream Cheese Pull Apart
You'd be hard-pressed to find someone on the East Coast who hasn't seen a glowing Wawa sign on the side of the highway advertising the iconic Sizzli, the convenience store chain's fan-favorite, grab-and-go breakfast sandwich. But Wawa also sells an array of pastries to give your sweet tooth something to nosh on. So, when you're in the mood to give savory flavors a pass, let the sugary siren song of the baked goods whisk you away. And there's no better way to do that than to snag the Cinnamon Cream Cheese Pull Apart.
How good are these pastries, exactly? A Wawa fan on Reddit had this to say about them: "I am fully, 100%, problematically, completely beyond addicted to them. They will be my demise. I'm not even joking." After trying one for myself, I agree completely with this sentiment.
This is hands-down the best pastry at Wawa. The texture of the cinnamony cream cheese icing never overpowers the pillowy bite of the dough underneath, and the flavor isn't cloying like similar types of icing. There's a light dusting of cinnamon on top that gives every bite a warm, slightly spicy kick. It's the kind of pastry you should eat before you leave the parking lot, because chances are you'll head back in for a second one. However, if you're just looking for a sweet bite or two after a savory Wawa sandwich, the Cinnamon Cream Cheese Pull Apart is large enough to share, no utensils required.
QuikTrip — any donut
The first QuikTrip opened its doors in 1958, and since then the chain has expanded to include over 1,000 stores in 17 states. Sure, you can stop by for a quick tank of gas, but I highly recommend you also venture inside and scope out the pastry selection, specifically the donuts. I'd put any amount of money on you leaving with a bag of sweet treats to go along with that fresh tank of unleaded.
At first glance, you might think the pastries look fairly run-of-the-mill. But, as the saying goes, looks can be deceiving. Every donut tastes like it just emerged fresh from the oven, even though QuikTrip doesn't make its donuts fresh on-site like it once did. Still, the dough is so soft and delicate that you don't need icing to walk away satisfied. But, everything is better with icing, and the colorful glazes atop QT donuts literally glisten.
Opt for my favorite, the Cream Filled Bismarck; the cream inside is light and airy, and it never steals the spotlight from the decadent chocolate icing. The old-fashioned is always just the right amount of dense and moist, almost like a cake donut French cruller. If you happen to stop by in the late afternoon, QuickTrip's donuts go on sale after 3 p.m., so load up a bag to bring home.
Methodology
To make a selection of the gas station pastries worth hopping off the highway for, I chose only those items I've tried while traveling across America. I've dabbled in a lot of gas station food, and I am always on the lookout for the chains with the best quick eats. I compared these memorable treats to the average gas station cuisine, which usually doesn't leave a lasting impression. Most of these items I've eaten more than once, and they've proven to be consistent, so I can say with confidence that these donuts, fritters, and cookies give your local bakery a run for its money. To make this top-tier snack list more credible, I also supplemented my experience with insight from online reviews and social media threads.
I judged these pastries solely on flavor and freshness (a contentious topic in the world of gas station fare). I didn't focus only on those that are wildly accessible around the country, so some of these items are niche and regional. However, I tried to include my favorite pastries from regional chains throughout the country instead of sequestering my picks to just one area. Regional gas station chains are a source of pride, debate, and a great quick snack for many Americans, so give one of these pastries a try during your next multi-state drive to experience a literal taste of the great American road trip.