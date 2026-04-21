The Bakery Item At Buc-Ee's That Everyone Seems To Agree On
Buc-ee's is no ordinary gas station pitstop. Ask anybody who's ever found it in the middle of a drive down the highway, and they will tell you what a food heaven it truly is. If the many popular Buc-ee's snacks aren't enough to entice you, then its diverse range of freshly-baked pastries surely will. Should you ever find yourself standing by the bakery area, overwhelmed by all the different choices, just go with the one item everyone agrees on: Buc-ee's fried apple pie.
A good apple pie can make anything better, including what feels like an endless stretch of a road trip. Having cracked the code on the best way to make apple pie, Buc-ee's delivers just that. It's golden and pocket-sized, with a crispy-fried exterior that is ever-so-inviting, and even more so when you feel the warmth seeping through those flaky layers. The filling is quintessential apple pie, with a comforting sweet-tart taste that feels almost molten on your palate, laced with the hearty spice of cinnamon.
This familiar, easy charm is exactly what makes Buc-ee's apple pie so popular across the board. In a ranking of things to buy and avoid at Buc-ee's, the San Antonio Express News put it in the first category. It's even better than McDonald's apple pie, they say. For one food editor at Country Living, it's the just-right crisp and sweet taste that makes it such a great dessert. At between $2.49 and $3.49 depending on the location, Buc-ee's apple pie clearly offers bang for your buck.
Buc-ee's customers love its fried apple pie
On social media, Buc-ee's apple pie never runs out of praise and love from loyal customers. On their first try, TikTokers Kate and Alex from thiswiththem were already impressed with its rich filling and soft yet crispy-edged crust, as well as the sprinkles of cinnamon sugar. User yahia.instant.eats scored it 10/10, and was completely taken by the "crispy, sweet, jammy, and covered in sugar" dessert. The same goes for TikToker jordan_tries, who deems it, "one of the best fried pies I've ever had in my life," as well as linking the crust to a tortilla shell. Instagram user supatimhanstine echoes the same sentiment, describing it as a "warm apple pie burrito seasoned like a churro".
Since this is Buc-ee's we're talking about, many customers have also learned that your options are never limited to just one thing. A member from the Facebook group Buc-ee's of Smiths Grove Kentucky fans recommends starting with Buc-ee's famous Chopped Brisket sandwich before tucking into an apple pie. Another commenter, this time on Reddit suggests starting with the chain's viral sausage on a stick. Moreover, other dessert pies from Buc-ee's can also elevate the experience, especially for folks with an insatiable sweet tooth — think other traditional comfort dishes like peach cobbler or pecan pie.