10 Best Things To Eat At Kwik Trip
There are countless gas station and convenience store chains scattered across the U.S., most of them boasting little more than stale, plastic-packaged chips and various flavors of beef jerky. However, there are a few convenience stores that rise above the rest when it comes to food offerings, and Kwik Trip just happens to be one of the best. This Midwest-based chain offers far more options than the average gas station food section, ranging from must-try breakfast sandwiches and take-home lunches to dinners and delectable desserts that taste like they're from a bakery, not from the same place where you fill up your gas tank.
We've researched and tasted a slew of different Kwik Trip foods to give you the scoop on what you should order the next time you're there. These dishes go above and beyond what you might normally think of as traditional gas station food, offering bold flavors, interesting textures, and solid value. No, you may not be getting fine dining-quality food from this gas station chain, but these picks are pretty solid for convenience store eats. The next time you need an affordable lunch or a quick snack on the road, these Kwik Trip favorites are sure to satisfy your cravings.
Waffle breakfast sandwich
You know what they say: Breakfast is the most important meal of the day. But if you're like a lot of people, then you know how tricky it can sometimes be to prepare yourself a solid, hot meal as you're heading out the door. That's why so many people decide to stop by their favorite fast food joint for a breakfast sandwich or just snag something from a convenience store. If you live near a Kwik Trip, you're in luck, because the chain's waffle breakfast sandwich is a breakfast menu standout.
The waffle bun is what sets this breakfast sandwich apart from so many others. Inside that uniquely textured bun sits a simple combo of sausage, egg, and cheese, which act as the perfect salty and savory counterpoint to the sweet waffle. It's a popular option, with some fans considering it one of the best items on the entire Kwik Trip menu. If you're visiting your local Kwik Trip in the morning before work, it's a must-try.
Mini tacos
You probably don't think of a convenience store as a place where you can snag some tacos, but that may be because you've never experienced Kwik Trip's mini tacos before. As the name of the product suggests, they're not full-sized. Rather, you get about two bites of taco goodness before you have to go back for another. Naturally, you're meant to get a whole box of them for a full meal.
They're not anything unexpected; they're made with a beef taco filling, surrounded by a crispy corn tortilla shell. Admittedly, they can be a bit dry on their own, so try pairing them with a dipping sauce. However, their texture doesn't stop them from getting rave reviews from Midwesterners who've had a chance to enjoy them in all their crispy glory. A warm gas station snack never looked so good.
Rib sandwich
There are few fast food items that are more beloved than McDonald's McRib. It's a sandwich that comes and goes frequently, making reappearances on the menu from time to time but never sticking around for long. If you're looking to fill the McRib-shaped hole in your heart while the sandwich is unavailable, you just have to head to Kwik Trip to get your hands on the chain's rib sandwich. The ribs themselves are made with barbecue pork and are surprisingly flavorful and juicy for a convenience store sandwich. It comes served on a sub bun and makes for a hearty and filling sandwich.
This is a wildly popular sandwich, with some even saying that it rivals the McRib. One Redditor even said that this sandwich tastes smokier and "less gamey" than the McRib, which puts it a step above this beloved fast food option. If you're craving a hearty slab of pork doused with a generous amount of smoky, sweet barbecue sauce, Kwik Trip is absolutely the place to visit.
Fish sandwich
We know what you're thinking: A fish sandwich? From a convenience store? It sounds like a risky option at best. Call us fools, but we put our trust in Kwik Trip when it comes to its hot foods, and the chain's fish sandwich is no exception. It may not reach quite the same level as, say, a fresh Filet-O-Fish from McDonald's, but at its extremely affordable price, it's absolutely a must-try menu item. It comes with a fried fish patty with a nice, crunchy breading, a slice of American cheese, and a soft, pliable bun.
All on its own, this sandwich might be considered a bit plain, which is why it might be a good idea to opt for a dipping sauce on the side. Social media users have taken to adding chipotle dipping sauces or jalapeños to give their sandwiches a bold, spicy flavor.
Ham and Swiss flatbread
At most convenience stores selling hot food, you're bound to find a lot of fried and grab-and-go options. But Kwik Trip sets itself apart from the competition by offering foods that you generally wouldn't think you'd be able to purchase from a convenience store. The chain's ham and Swiss flatbread is one of them. This sandwich seems like something you'd be able to get from Panera Bread — not from your local gas station — but it's absolutely worth trying if you see it at your local Kwik Trip.
It's about as simple as it gets: ham and cheese on a flatbread. But you can always opt to get extra cheese (Swiss or American), and there are a ton of sauces to choose from. The honey mustard sauce works well for both dipping and spreading, as long as you don't mind things getting a little messy. Social media users, as a whole, give this sandwich great reviews.
Tornados
In the Midwest, hearing someone talk about tornadoes usually isn't a great sign — unless they're talking about Kwik Trip's Tornados, that is. These rolled snacks are more convenience store-like than most of Kwik Trip's other options, which may make you think you're getting a lower-quality product. It's true that there are some mixed opinions about Tornados, according to some Redditors at least, but many Kwik Trippers absolutely love them.
Luckily, there are different flavors to choose from, so there's something for just about every palate. If you like things on the spicier side, choose the cheesy pepper Jack. Visiting Kwik Trip in the morning? Then you may want to opt for the sausage, egg, and cheese. And for those who love a good salty-sweet flavor combo, you can't beat the French toast and sausage. Yes, it's roller food, but we think that these things are better than most items you'll find on a gas station warmer.
RollerBites
By the name alone, you can probably already tell that RollerBites are, in fact, roller food, which may not be everyone's style. You never know if those things have been sitting around in the open air of the gas station for hours, just turning over and over, threatening a 2 a.m. trip to the bathroom — which is a solid reason to avoid them. But if you are adventurous in your choice of gas station fare, you should take the risk and enjoy deliciousness that is Kwik Trip's RollerBites.
This snack comes in two flavors: Monterey Jack chicken and Buffalo chicken. While they're both worth trying, you should keep in mind that they can sometimes be kind of dry. That's why it's a good idea to pick out a few sauces to eat them with. Stick with standard ketchup and mustard, or be more adventurous and try one of Kwik Trip's many other dipping sauces.
Hash brown sticks
You can get hash browns just about anywhere, but they'll usually come in one of a few different formats, including tater tots and flat patties. Perhaps they're just loose sticks of shredded potato, glommed together in a forkable mess. But we've yet to see Kwik Trip-style hash brown sticks anywhere but the iconic convenience store chain, and that's why we're such big fans of this breakfast side dish. These hash brown sticks are basically extra-long tater tots, and that's exactly what we want to wake up to first thing in the morning.
Unlike a lot of other hash browns out there, these things really don't need a dipping sauce at all, since they're already so moist and flavorful on their own. However, if you do like to make things a little extra saucy, you can always opt for one of Kwik Trip's many dipping sauces. A word of caution, though: These hash browns are at their best when they're fresh, so you may want to ask the staff when they were put out if you care about getting the best possible quality.
Dunkers donuts
Sometimes when you stop at a convenience store to get a bite to eat, you're craving something filling that will keep you feeling full until your next meal. But there are other times when you may just want to indulge in something sweet. Most gas stations offer plenty of candy, of course, but Kwik Trip sets itself apart by offering a slew of bakery items. The chain offers two kinds of donuts: glazers (which are glazed donuts, as you have probably figured out) and dunkers, which are available in a range of different flavors and which are arguably less messy to eat when you're driving down the road post-Kwik Trip.
The dunkers are excellent, and even if they aren't as good as real bakery donuts, they're a surprisingly tasty dessert by gas station standards. They come in different flavors depending on the Kwik Trip location you visit, but the fruity varieties are by far the best.
Buffalo chicken mac and cheese take-home meal
Mac and cheese is a favorite of many, regardless of where it comes from. But plain old mac and cheese can often get boring after just a few bites. That's why we can't get enough of Kwik Trip's Buffalo chicken mac and cheese. This is a seriously upgraded version of the regular macaroni, and it's one that's quite popular among in-the-know Kwik Trippers. The pasta is cheesy, of course, but the addition of Buffalo sauce also makes it deliciously tangy with just a hint of spice. Meanwhile, the chicken transforms it from a side dish into a complete, filling meal.
This is one of Kwik Trip's take-home meals, meaning you have to heat it up after you leave the store. For a microwave meal, it's seriously delicious, and it's a huge step up from most gas station food. It gets rave reviews on Reddit, although some complain that they can't find it on a regular basis. It appears to come on and off the Kwik Trip menu relatively frequently, so just keep that in mind the next time you look for it.
Methodology
These Kwik Trip food selections were chosen based on both personal experience and a consensus of online reviews, mostly from Reddit. The selected dishes offer good value and solid flavors above and beyond what is expected from most convenience store chains.
The list includes a variety of dish categories, ranging from breakfast and dinner to dessert, to reflect the array of Kwik Trip offerings. Generally speaking, the food items listed are not soggy, bland, or lacking in freshness. They have bold flavors and a solid and appropriate texture for that particular food.