Midwesterners Prefer This Gas Station Donut Over Krispy Kreme

Look out, Krispy Kreme, you have some stiff competition. There may not be an iconic neon sign announcing fresh donuts involved, but Midwesterners know that when they need to grab gas or make a pit stop at Kwik Trip, a pack of irresistible Glazers will almost always be waiting for them inside. These little rings of joy are some of the most popular baked goods to come out of the Midwest, and gas station donut locals prefer over Krispy Kreme.

Glazers are puffy, pillowy donuts made specifically by Kwik Trip and sold out of Kwik Trip convenience stores across Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, South Dakota, and North Dakota. Included in our ranking of U.S. convenience stores with the best food, Kwik Trip's donuts come from a central bakery located in La Crosse, Wisconsin. The bakery makes about 2,400 pounds of dough per hour to single-handedly supply the donuts for more than 850 Kwik Trip stores.

The Glazers begin as fresh dough, which is then flattened on a conveyor belt and punched into the classically round shape, proofed until perfectly fluffy, and then whisked away for a golden fryer bath. While they're still warm, the Glazers are moved under a waterfall of sweet glaze and hand packaged into boxes of six to ensure high quality with every batch.