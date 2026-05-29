Strawberries And Cream Torte Recipe
Imagine biting into layers of soft and light cake with juicy, sweet berries and perfectly whipped cream. This torte is sophisticated and simple at the same time, and just looking at it, you'd think it came from the elegant bakery uptown. What makes this multilayered cake special is the thin coating of meringue that is layered onto the simple cake batter before baking. It adds another level of flavor with a slight crunch to the texture. It also creates sturdy cake layers that support juicy sliced strawberries and plenty of airy homemade whipped cream. Surprisingly, the whole thing comes together in a little over an hour, with simple steps that don't require special baking skills.
Recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "Although you can use a stand mixer to make this recipe, a hand mixer can get the job done with ease. If you want to make the torte ahead of time, bake the cakes the day before, and assemble the strawberry and cream layers prior to serving." Once assembled, you'll have a bright, fresh, showstopping creation to serve at all of your summer get-togethers.
Gather the ingredients for strawberries and cream torte
To make this recipe, start in the produce aisle and grab the freshest strawberries that you can find. If possible, buy them the day you want to make the torte, or read tips on keeping strawberries fresh if you pick them up days prior to making. Stop by the dairy case for eggs, butter, whole milk, and whipping cream. Then check your baking cabinet for sugar, vanilla extract, all-purpose flour, baking powder, salt, and powdered sugar.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Line cake pans
Line two 8-inch cake pans with parchment paper.
Step 3: Let the egg whites come to room temperature
Separate the eggs and let the egg whites come to room temperature for 30 minutes.
Step 4: Combine the butter and sugar
While the egg whites reach room temperature, combine the butter and ½ cup sugar with a beater for at least 3 minutes.
Step 5: Add the egg yolks and vanilla
Add the egg yolks and vanilla and beat again to blend.
Step 6: Combine the dry ingredients
In a medium bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, and salt.
Step 7: Combine the wet and dry ingredients
Add the dry ingredients and the milk to the wet ingredients, adding a small amount of each at a time, and beating to blend.
Step 8: Transfer to baking pans
Transfer the batter to the baking pans.
Step 9: Make the meringue
Add the egg whites and remaining sugar to a clean large bowl and beat with clean beaters for about 3 minutes until soft peaks form.
Step 10: Spread the meringue over the batter
Spread this mixture over the top of the cake batter in each pan.
Step 11: Bake the cakes
Bake for 12-15 minutes until the top is golden and a toothpick comes out clean (they won't rise very much)
Step 12: Cool the cakes
Cool the cakes for 30 minutes.
Step 13: Freeze a metal bowl
While the cakes are cooling, put a metal bowl in the freezer for the whipped cream.
Step 14: Cut the strawberries
Halve or slice the strawberries.
Step 15: Beat the cream
Beat the cream and powdered sugar for about 3-4 minutes until stiff peaks form.
Step 16: Add some strawberries
Add one of the cakes to a serving plate, and add a layer of strawberries.
Step 17: Add a layer of whipped cream
Now add a layer of the whipped cream.
Step 18: Add another cake layer
Add the second cake layer.
Step 19: Add whipped cream
Spread with the remaining whipped cream.
Step 20: Add more strawberries and serve
Top with strawberries, slice, and serve
What pairs well with strawberry torte?
Strawberries And Cream Torte Recipe
Our strawberries and cream torte is a simple yet elegant creation involving layers of fresh berries, mounds of whipped cream, and even a secret meringue layer.
Ingredients
- For the torte layers
- 2 large eggs
- ¼ cup softened butter
- ½ cup + ½ teaspoon sugar, divided
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 ½ teaspoons baking powder
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- ½ cup whole milk
- 1 pint halved or sliced strawberries
- For the whipped cream
- 2 cups heavy whipping cream, cold
- ¼ cup powdered sugar
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 350 F.
- Line two 8-inch cake pans with parchment paper.
- Separate the eggs and let the egg whites come to room temperature for 30 minutes.
- While the egg whites reach room temperature, combine the butter and ½ cup sugar with a beater for at least 3 minutes.
- Add the egg yolks and vanilla and beat again to blend.
- In a medium bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, and salt.
- Add the dry ingredients and the milk to the wet ingredients, adding a small amount of each at a time, and beating to blend.
- Transfer the batter to the baking pans.
- Add the egg whites and remaining sugar to a clean large bowl and beat with clean beaters for about 3 minutes until soft peaks form.
- Spread this mixture over the top of the cake batter in each pan.
- Bake for 12-15 minutes until the top is golden and a toothpick comes out clean (they won’t rise very much)
- Cool the cakes for 30 minutes.
- While the cakes are cooling, put a metal bowl in the freezer for the whipped cream.
- Halve or slice the strawberries.
- Beat the cream and powdered sugar for about 3-4 minutes until stiff peaks form.
- Add one of the cakes to a serving plate, and add a layer of strawberries.
- Now add a layer of the whipped cream.
- Add the second cake layer.
- Spread with the remaining whipped cream.
- Top with strawberries, slice, and serve
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|417
|Total Fat
|29.2 g
|Saturated Fat
|18.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.7 g
|Cholesterol
|130.5 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|34.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.3 g
|Total Sugars
|21.3 g
|Sodium
|183.0 mg
|Protein
|5.7 g
What are some tips for making the strawberry torte?
This isn't a particularly difficult recipe, but it's always useful to have some helpful tips to ensure your strawberry and cream torte will come out perfectly. To start, it is very important to work with room temperature egg whites for the meringue. Be sure to let them sit out so they will whip up properly. It's also helpful to work with softened butter. If you forget to take it out of the fridge, use this hack to soften it quickly.
You'll be using the hand beater 3 times, and it is important to clean the beaters in between tasks. Any residue will affect the next step. Note that the cake layers are meant to be thin, so don't be tempted to keep them in the oven longer than indicated, thinking they will rise more. Test them with a toothpick after 12 minutes, and if it comes out clean, remove them from the oven.
It's best to use a metal bowl when you're making the whipped cream, because it will retain the cold when it chills in the freezer. If you don't have a metal bowl, a glass bowl is second best. If you want to experiment with other methods of making whipped cream, you have a couple of options, but sometimes the simplest is best. When assembling, make sure the strawberries are fairly dry, so they don't make the cake soggy. Aim to assemble the torte as close to serving as possible.
What are ways to change up the torte with different fillings and fruit?
Once you make this beautiful torte, you may want to try versions with other fillings and fruit. Instead of using strawberries, you can try other berries, like raspberries, blueberries, or blackberries. Or you can use a mix of all three (or four) for a berry medley. Another option is to use sliced peaches or nectarines. For a tropical version, sliced mango and kiwi would pair beautifully with a topping of shredded coconut.
To add a little extra sweetness to the torte, spread a thin layer of jam or preserves on the cake before adding the fresh fruit. Similarly, a thin layer of melted chocolate on the cakes would be a rich and decadent addition. For a twist that injects a touch of brightness, add orange or lemon zest to the cake batters or to the fruit layers.
The whipped cream can be tweaked in several ways, also. For more depth of flavor, add one teaspoon of vanilla or almond extract. You can even use a teaspoon or two of bourbon to make it slightly boozy.