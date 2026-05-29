Strawberries And Cream Torte Recipe

Imagine biting into layers of soft and light cake with juicy, sweet berries and perfectly whipped cream. This torte is sophisticated and simple at the same time, and just looking at it, you'd think it came from the elegant bakery uptown. What makes this multilayered cake special is the thin coating of meringue that is layered onto the simple cake batter before baking. It adds another level of flavor with a slight crunch to the texture. It also creates sturdy cake layers that support juicy sliced strawberries and plenty of airy homemade whipped cream. Surprisingly, the whole thing comes together in a little over an hour, with simple steps that don't require special baking skills.

Recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "Although you can use a stand mixer to make this recipe, a hand mixer can get the job done with ease. If you want to make the torte ahead of time, bake the cakes the day before, and assemble the strawberry and cream layers prior to serving." Once assembled, you'll have a bright, fresh, showstopping creation to serve at all of your summer get-togethers.